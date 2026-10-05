Over 230 women, children subjected to violence in Bangladesh throughout September

Dhaka, Oct 5 (IANS) Amid mounting concerns over the safety of women and children across Bangladesh, at least 236 women and children faced various forms of violence across the country in September this year, including 79 cases of rape, local media reported, citing a human rights organisation.

According to the latest findings by Dhaka-based Human Rights Support Society (HRSS), 47 of the rape victims were children and adolescent girls. It also recorded 13 cases of gang rape involving women and girls, alongside 49 cases of sexual abuse, including 25 involving children.

The rights body documented five cases in which women and girls, including three children and adolescents, were killed after rape, along with another woman who died by suicide following rape.

Dowry-related violence left six women and girls dead and four injured, with one woman also dying by suicide. Another 43 women were killed, 27 injured and 26 died by suicide in incidents involving domestic violence, Bangladesh’s leading newspaper The Daily Star reported.

As per the findings, 68 incidents of political violence claimed at least four lives and left more than 527 political leaders, activists and members of the public injured.

Expressing concern over incidents of mob violence and mass beatings, HRSS reported that at least 9 people were killed and 32 others were injured in 35 incidents during the month.

The report further said at least 35 journalists faced attacks and harassment in 20 incidents in Bangladesh.

Of them, 16 were injured, 12 assaulted and three threatened, while another was detained under the country’s Cyber Security Act, and three faced accusations in four cases.

The rights body also raised alarm over continued curbs on freedom of expression, saying at least 14 people were detained and 12 cases were filed against 26 others in 12 incidents.

Highlighting the surge in custodial deaths, the report said at least 21 prisoners, including 11 convicts and 10 undertrial inmates, died in jails across the country. Separately, three people died in incidents involving law enforcement agencies, including one allegedly following torture and two in custody, The Daily Star reported.

HRSS Executive Director Ijajul Islam said the human rights situation in Bangladesh remained deeply concerning, with political violence, violence linked to the upcoming local government elections, campus violence, mob violence and mass beatings, restrictions on freedom of expression, attacks on journalists, and violence against women and children, persisting throughout the month.

He also voiced concern over arrests, harassment, and legal action targeting people for expressing their views on social media, highlighting the shrinking space for dissent and freedom of expression in the country.

--IANS

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