‘Outstanding’ Summit showcases India’s AI vision to the world: Tata Sons Chairman

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) The ‘outstanding’ ‘India AI Impact Summit 2026’ has showcased the energy, the broader AI vision and what India can do to take this vision forward, according to Tata Sons Chairman, N. Chandrasekaran.

He told IANS on the sidelines of the ‘AI Impact Summit 2026’ here that the event provided a platform to showcase all of the country’s AI-related plans.

The summit earlier saw OpenAI joining Tata Group to develop local, AI-ready data centre capacity designed for data residency, security, and long-term domestic capability.

"I think it's an outstanding summit where we are able to show all of our initiatives, the plans, vision coming together of all the important leaders globally and all the political leaders, and most importantly, the energy, the AI vision and what India can do," Chandrasekaran said.

OpenAI will become the first customer of Tata Consultancy Services’ HyperVault data centre business, beginning with 100 megawatts of capacity and with potential to scale to 1 gigawatt over time.

The infrastructure will enable OpenAI’s most advanced models to run securely in India, delivering lower latency while meeting data residency, security, and compliance requirements for mission-critical and government workloads.

"This strategic collaboration between OpenAI and Tata Group marks a major milestone in India’s vision to become a global leader in AI. We are pleased to partner with OpenAI to create state-of-the-art AI infrastructure in India,” said Chandrasekaran.

This is a unique opportunity for OpenAI and TCS to transform industries and together, "we will skill India’s youth and empower them to succeed in the AI era," he mentioned.

Tata Group plans to deploy ChatGPT Enterprise across its employees over the next several years, starting with hundreds of thousands of TCS employees, making it one of the largest enterprise AI deployments in the world.

—IANS

aar/na