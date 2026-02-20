Outlook for Indian textile industry increasingly favourable amid key FTAs: Govt officials

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) After a year marked by resilience amid global headwinds, the outlook for the Indian textile industry is increasingly favourable, a senior government official has said, adding that key Free Trade Agreements (FTAs), now in place, are opening significant new market opportunities for Indian exporters, enhancing tariff competitiveness and strengthening India’s position in global value chains.

Neelam Shami Rao, Secretary (Textiles), emphasised that the convergence of these trade agreements with a distinctly textile-centric Union Budget creates a timely and strategic advantage for the sector.

With expanded market access, policy clarity and focused government support, she stated that the industry is well-positioned to scale up production, attract investments and deepen its footprint in global markets.

She was addressing the first post-budget national industry consultation here, that brought together senior government officials, industry leaders, financial institutions, development partners and representatives from across the textile value chain to deliberate on implementation priorities following the Union Budget 2026 announcements.

The consultation focused on operationalising two key initiatives announced in the Budget -- the Textile Expansion and Employment (TEEM) Scheme and the Tex Eco Initiative -- aimed at strengthening competitiveness, modernisation, sustainability and employment generation across the textile and apparel sector.

According to Rohit Kansal, Additional Secretary (Textiles), the Union Budget has been distinctly textile-centric, with a strong focus on employment generation and manufacturing growth.

He noted that the announcement of an integrated programme for the textile sector provides a comprehensive framework to align investments, policy support and institutional efforts across the value chain.

Kansal further underlined that the Budget signals a clear intent to scale manufacturing, strengthen domestic capabilities and position textiles as a key driver of inclusive growth and job creation.

Kansal also reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to a collaborative approach to translate policy intent into tangible, measurable results on the ground.

He appreciated the industry for its proactive participation and candid feedback, stating that such structured consultations would continue to shape effective and responsive policymaking.

