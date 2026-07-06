Our objective was never just to become MLAs, MPs but to bring change in Bihar: Prashant Kishor

Patna, July 6 (IANS) Jan Suraaj Party founder and Bankipur bypoll candidate Prashant Kishor on Monday said that the objective of his party has never been merely to win elections or secure positions as MLAs or MPs, but to bring about meaningful political change in Bihar.

Speaking to IANS, Kishor stressed that the Jan Suraaj was founded with the vision of transforming the state's political landscape by encouraging voters to rise above caste, religion, party affiliations, and personality-driven politics.

"Personally, and as part of the Jan Suraaj vision, our objective was never just to become MLAs or MPs. Our sole aim in entering politics is to bring change in Bihar. That change will happen only when people rise above caste, religion, party loyalties, and blind devotion to leaders, and elect the right candidates," he said.

Reflecting on the party's electoral performance, Kishor acknowledged that despite campaigning across Bihar for the past three years, Jan Suraaj has not yet received the level of public support required to achieve electoral success.

"I have been trying for the last three years, but people have still not voted for us in sufficient numbers. As a result, we suffered a major defeat. If people genuinely want change, they must vote for an alternative. Only then can a new political system emerge," he said.

Kishor maintained that electoral setbacks would not discourage him from pursuing his mission.

"Defeat will come only when I give up. I have not stopped trying. Even after the election defeat, neither Jan Suraaj nor I left Bihar for a single day. We have continued to work among the people," he said.

On the upcoming Bankipur Assembly bypoll, Kishor said the outcome would depend entirely on the voters.

"Winning and losing are entirely in the hands of the people. If it were in our hands, Jan Suraaj would not have lost in November. Our responsibility is to make an honest effort and present an alternative before the people. It is up to the public to decide whether they want to support us or choose another political party," he said.

Kishor also spoke about the vacancy in the Bankipur Assembly constituency caused by the resignation of sitting BJP MLA and now party President Nitin Nabin.

"If the BJP gave Nitin Nabin such an important responsibility by making him the party's national president, he could have continued as the MLA from Bankipur. There is no rule requiring the BJP's national President to resign from the Assembly. However, after becoming the national President, he chose to accept a Rajya Sabha seat. This bypoll is an opportunity to assess the public's acceptance of the BJP's leadership and policies," he said.

Taking a swipe at the BJP's leadership in Bihar, Kishor said people did not directly choose Samrat Choudhary as the Chief Ministerial face, but the party entrusted him with that responsibility.

"People did not choose Samrat Choudhary, but the BJP made him the Chief Minister. That is how democracy functions. However, this time, people will have the opportunity to express whether they want Samrat Choudhary to continue in that role and whether they support the BJP's leadership," he said.

The Jan Suraaj Party founder on Sunday threw his hat in the ring for a bypoll to the Bankipur Assembly seat vacated by BJP President Nitin Nabin, terming it a "referendum" on the BJP-led government's performance in the state.

The announcement at a crowded press conference here was met with wild applause by party activists, as the former poll strategist urged "four lakh electors" of the constituency to "vote for making a difference".

Nabin had held the Bankipur assembly seat since 2006. He resigned as MLA following his election to the Rajya Sabha in April this year. The bypoll will be held on July 30.

--IANS

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