New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Opposition leaders on Sunday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of linking the proposed Delimitation Bill with women’s reservation to advance its political agenda, asserting that the Women's Reservation Act has already been passed and should be implemented without waiting for an expansion of Lok Sabha constituencies.

Reservation for women should be implemented within the existing parliamentary strength, they demanded.

Speaking to IANS, Congress MP Imran Masood said the legislation on women’s reservation was already part of the law and should be implemented.

"This is already part of the law and must be implemented. Do not mislead people by suggesting that this Bill has anything to do with women's reservation," he said.

Congress national spokesperson Surendra Rajput questioned the BJP's rationale for linking the two issues, saying the Women's Reservation Bill had already been passed by Parliament.

"Why is the BJP hiding behind women's reservation? The Women's Reservation Bill has already been passed. The BJP must explain what delimitation has to do with women's reservation," he said.

Rajput said the Congress had been demanding since 2023 that the legislation be implemented across the existing 543 Lok Sabha seats, but alleged that the government had not taken steps to do so.

He accused the BJP of using women's reservation as a pretext to advance the Delimitation Bill, which, he claimed, could have long-term implications for southern and other states.

Citing the existing distribution of Lok Sabha seats, Rajput said Uttar Pradesh currently has 80 seats, while Kerala has 20. He argued that if the numbers were increased to 120 and 30, respectively, the difference between the two states would widen from 60 to 90 seats.

Samajwadi Party spokesperson Fakhrul Hasan Chand also questioned why the BJP was not implementing women's reservation within the existing strength of the Lok Sabha.

"Why is the BJP hesitant to give women their due share in the existing number of seats? The BJP is anti-women," he said.

Chand said the Women's Reservation Bill was passed with the support of Opposition members and received the President's assent. However, he alleged that instead of implementing the legislation, the BJP was seeking to increase the number of MPs and expand Lok Sabha constituencies.

He said the Samajwadi Party would oppose the Delimitation Bill and had issued a whip directing all its MPs to remain present.

MDMK MP Durai Vaiko said: "The MDMK opposes the Union government's proposed delimitation bill as it goes against democracy, constitutional principles and federalism, and would compromise minority interests and gerrymander constituencies as seen in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir. If the DMK supports the bill, it would go against Tamil Nadu and minorities, so I hope better sense prevails upon its leadership."

--IANS

sud/vd