August 17, 2025 4:02 PM हिंदी

Opportune moment for Delhi's development as BJP ruling all states surrounding it: PM Modi 

New Delhi, Aug 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that it was a golden and opportune moment for the national capital to ride the ladder of growth because the environment and ruling dispensation are rightly aligned and focused on one goal.

PM Modi said that it may be a rare coincidence that all the states surrounding Delhi, including Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, currently have BJP governments, and this alignment throws an opportune moment to unlock the potential for the national capital's exponential and multi-faceted growth.

He also mentioned an instance of "poisoning Delhi" controversy during the previous AAP dispensation, in the run-up to Assembly elections, and lamented that it tried to invoke differences between residents of two states rather than building congruity and harmony.

Prime Minister Modi made the remarks while addressing a public gathering after inaugurating two major National Highway projects in the capital worth nearly Rs 11,000 crore, namely the Delhi sections of the Urban Extension Road-II (UER-II) and Dwarka Expressway.

Outlining "good governance" as the hallmark of BJP governments across the country, he said that the new government, under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, will follow this principle and ensure that Delhi moves steadily and firmly on the growth path.

Prime Minister Modi also lauded the Rekha Gupta administration for taking urgent steps towards the redressal of public issues and speeding up the Yamuna cleaning, a promise that helped the BJP ride to power in the capital.

"I am told that 16 lakh metric tonne of silt has been removed, so far," PM Modi told the gathering.

About the electric buses joining the public transport fleet in the capital, PM Modi said, "Till now, 650 Devi electric buses have been rolled out on Delhi roads and soon, it will cross the 2000 mark."

"This is an endeavour towards clean and green Delhi. Earlier, the city suffered deeply because of inefficiency and incapability of the past governments, but our government is committed to its welfare," he added.

Notably, the two highway projects unveiled by the Prime Minister will mark a big connectivity leap for the national capital and go a long way in decongesting the capital, reducing travel time and traffic snarls in the capital and surrounding areas.

--IANS

mr/svn

