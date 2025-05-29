Op-Sindoor outreach team in Riyadh underlines India's commitment to combat terrorism

Riyadh, May 29 (IANS) The all-party delegation, led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda in Saudi Arabia, met Mushabab Al-Qahtani, Director General of Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute of Diplomatic Studies during which India's commitment towards combating terrorism was underlined.

Taking to X, the Embassy of India in Riyadh on its official handle wrote: "The All-Party delegation led by @PandaJay met H.E. Dr. Mushabab Al-Qahtani, DG, Prince Saud Al Faisal Institute of Diplomatic Studies @KSAPSAIDS & conveyed India’s unwavering commitment to combat terrorism in its all forms. The delegation also discussed India-Saudi Arabia strategic ties."

The delegation arrived in Riyadh early on Wednesday (Indian time) and later interacted with India's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Suhel Khan, at the India House.

Later, the delegation also offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi's statue at the Indian Embassy in Riyadh.

"Along with my colleagues from the all-party delegation, offered floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, honouring his timeless message of peace, non-violence & tolerance. We also had a detailed interaction with Ambassador Suhel Khan, reaffirming India's resolute stand against terrorism and commitment to global peace," Panda posted on X.

During the three-day visit, the delegation will interact with a cross-section of political dignitaries, government officials, thought leaders, business and media representatives. They will also engage with members of the Indian community, the Indian Embassy in Riyadh said in a statement.

The delegation arrived in Riyadh to highlight the significance of Operation Sindoor and India's continued fight against Pakistan-sponsored cross-border terrorism after concluding successful engagements in Kuwait and Bahrain.

"India's stand on terrorism is resolute and uncompromising -- a message we bring to Saudi Arabia with our all-party delegation. Appreciate the warm welcome by Abdulrahman Alharbi, Chair of the Saudi Arabia-India Friendship Committee of the Sura Council, as we begin key engagements to strengthen our growing partnership," Panda posted on X.

The delegation, led by Panda, includes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, BJP MP Phangnon Konyak, BJP MP Rekha Sharma, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Satnam Singh Sandhu, Ghulam Nabi Azad and former Indian diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

As part of their concluding day of engagements in Kuwait on Tuesday, the delegation undertook a series of media engagements and cultural visits aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and highlighting India's united stance against terrorism.

"The delegation concluded its highly productive visit to Kuwait by effectively conveying India's message of 'Zero Tolerance' and 'New Normal' against terrorism to a variety of interlocutors in Kuwait, including the Government, civil society, media, think tanks, opinion-makers and members of the Indian community," said the Indian Embassy in Kuwait.

--IANS

