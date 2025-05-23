Op Sindoor outreach: Delegation meets Japanese leaders reiterating India’s stance against terrorism

Tokyo, May 23 (IANS) The Indian all-party parliamentary delegation led by Janata Dal (United) MP Sanjay Jha on Friday held a meeting with Yasuhiro Hanashi, Acting Chairperson of the Research Committee on Counter-terrorism of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Former Minister of Justice highlighting India’s firm stance against terrorism under the global outreach campaign.

“All-Party Delegation from India met Yasuhiro Hanashi, Acting Chairperson of the Research Committee on Counter-terrorism of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and Former Minister of Justice. India’s unified and determined stance against terrorism in all its forms was highlighted. Both sides reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism,” Embassy of India in Japan posted on X.

Earlier in the day the delegation actively engaged with the Diplomatic Corps in Tokyo at the Indian Embassy, reaffirming India’s steadfast commitment to combating terrorism.

“Proactive engagement by the All-Party Delegation from India with the Diplomatic Corps in Tokyo at the Embassy of India in Japan reaffirms India’s unwavering national resolve against terrorism. United in voice, firm in action,” Embassy of India in Japan posted on X.

The delegation led by Sanjay Jha includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi and Brij Lal, Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M) Rajya Sabha member John Barittas, and senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid.

Their visit marks the beginning of India's unprecedented diplomatic campaign to expose Pakistan's sustained role in cross-border terrorism following the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

Earlier on Thursday the Indian delegation attended the Inaugural Session of Raisina Tokyo 2025, joining leaders and experts from India, Japan, and across the Indo-Pacific region. The speakers at the session reiterated Japan’s support for India’s fight against terrorism.

The delegation also held key talks with Takashi Endo, Chairman of the Japanese House of Representatives Committee on National Security, and conveyed India's unified and resolute stance against terrorism in all its forms. Endo expressed Japan's strong solidarity with India in its fight against terror, according to the Indian Embassy.

The delegation also met Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, who reiterated Tokyo's support and praised India's restraint in the face of provocation.

Iwaya emphasised the need to bring perpetrators of terror to justice and voiced strong support for India's response to the Pahalgam attack.

“Reiterated our national resolve to act firmly against terror and those who support it. Grateful for Japan's support and for calling for justice against perpetrators of such acts,” Sanjay Jha posted on X after the meeting.

Later, the delegation called on former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, currently Vice President of the ruling LDP and Chairman of the Japan-India Association. Suga reaffirmed Japan's commitment to support India in combating terrorism.

The delegation also interacted with prominent Japanese think tanks, briefing them on India's zero-tolerance policy and presenting detailed accounts of Pakistan's support for terrorist groups like Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM).

The session saw strong expressions of support for India's stance on regional security and combating state-sponsored terrorism.

