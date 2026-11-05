One killed after roof of shop collapses in Karachi

Islamabad, Nov 5 (IANS) At least one person was killed after the roof of a shop collapsed in Karachi on Thursday, local media reported.

The incident took place during construction work at the shop in Karachi, according to Rescue 1122’s Chief Operating Officer Abid Shaikh, the Dawn reported.

He said that three victims were extricated from the rubble and taken to a hospital for treatment. Shaikh stated that search and rescue operations are being conducted to find and rescue any remaining people trapped under the debris.

Reports suggest that roof and building collapses are a recurring problem in Pakistan, where weak safety enforcement and substandard construction materials have repeatedly contributed to such tragedies.

On October 27, one person was killed, and seven others were injured after the roof of an under-construction building near Northern Bypass in Multan city in Pakistan's Punjab province.

Meanwhile, at least 31 people, including 30 students and a female teacher, were killed after a school collapsed in the Afridi Abad area of Pakistan's Peshawar on October 15.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Mian Saeed had said that the owner of the school has been taken into custody and a case will be lodged over the incident, The Express Tribune reported.

Saeed said the roof of the school had been poorly constructed and the building was located in narrow streets, which created difficulties for rescue operations. He said that 110 children were enrolled in the school.

In August, a couple was killed, and their daughters injured after the roof of their house collapsed in Islamabad following three days of heavy rainfall, Dawn reported.

In July, at least 11 people were killed and six others injured after a three-storey building collapsed in Harbanspura town of Pakistan's Lahore.

According to the spokesperson, three brothers lived in the building with their families while their sister and her children were there for birthday celebrations, just before the building collapsed. Lahore DC, Captain Muhammad Ali Ijaz (retd) had ordered an investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

--IANS

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