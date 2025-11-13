Once the guiding force behind Rohit Sharma, coach Dinesh Lad seeks support to keep his cricket academy alive

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) For over three decades, Dinesh Lad, the childhood coach of former captain Rohit Sharma, has devoted his life to nurturing young talent — not for fame or fortune, but out of love for the game. Today, however, the veteran coach finds himself struggling to keep his cricket foundation running and is appealing for financial support to sustain his dream of shaping India’s next generation of cricketers.

“I’ve been providing honorary coaching for the last 30 years — I’ve never taken money from anyone,” Lad told IANS. “My students have gone on to play for India, represent their state teams and for Mumbai across various age groups. For 30 years, this is all I’ve been doing.”

Two years ago, Lad founded the Dinesh Lad Cricket Foundation, a not-for-profit initiative through which he has adopted 22 children, most of them from rural parts of India. “They are all highly talented kids,” he said. “But unfortunately, I’m not getting the kind of financial support that’s needed. When I was coaching the Mumbai team, I used to divert whatever money I earned to support them.”

Lad eventually stepped down from his Mumbai coaching role to focus fully on the children. “They’ve come from faraway villages — 12 from Maharashtra, one from Delhi, three from Gujarat, and two from Andhra Pradesh,” he shared. “I even look after their schooling through the foundation. The cricket coaching is completely free — I don’t take any money for that.”

Despite the financial strain, Lad refuses to view coaching as a business. “I don’t claim to make anyone a cricketer,” he said. “They become cricketers because of their own talent. When people say ‘Lad Sir made us,’ I feel humbled — but it’s their ability that brought them success.”

He recalls his early days mentoring a young Rohit, who was then an off-spin bowler. “When I saw him bat, I told him to focus more on batting. Even Rohit said, ‘Sir, I was a bowler.’ I didn’t make him a batsman — I just saw his potential.”

Another student who shares a special bond with Lad is Shardul Thakur, who once lived at the coach’s home. “Shardul stayed with me, and there was another Muslim boy who lived with us for five years,” he said. “If you see it, what I’m doing is social service. I’m not doing it for money. If I wanted, I could easily earn ₹60–70 lakh a month — but I’ve never chosen that path. My passion is not money, it’s cricket.”

A Guru’s Legacy

Lad’s deepest inspiration comes from his mentor, the legendary Ramakant Achrekar, who coached the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. “I play and teach cricket because of my guru,” Lad said with pride. “After Achrekar sir received the Dronacharya Award, I became the second person from Maharashtra to receive it — in 32 years. Becoming a Dronacharya (awardee) like my guru is the biggest achievement of my life."

A Grounded Struggle

Even with national recognition, Lad continues to face practical challenges. The state government allotted him a cricket ground, but it comes with heavy costs. “It’s on rent, and I have to bear all expenses — water, maintenance, everything,” he explained. "To manage the costs, I rent it out for private matches, which some people misinterpret as me trying to make money. I have a CSR certificate, and many people promise help, but I’m not someone who keeps following up."

A Partner in Every Sense

Behind Lad’s unwavering journey stands his wife, whose quiet strength kept the family afloat. "I gave 30 years of my life to cricket, but I didn’t have enough money when I started,” he said. “I worked with the railways — that was all. My wife supported me through everything. When I brought Shardul home, she didn’t object. She said, ‘It’s your house — why would I have a problem?’ She took care of him as if he were our own child. I don’t know how she managed the household, but I am who I am because of her."

Beyond Borders

Lad’s reputation as a coach has reached beyond Indian shores. He has also trained international players, including the son of former South African pacer Makhaya Ntini, who stayed with him for a month, and another young South African cricketer who trained for 25 days. “His cricket improved, his technique got better, and he went on to be named Best Junior Cricketer of South Africa,” Lad said proudly. “He’s even a candidate for the U-19 World Cup captaincy.”

Keeping the Dream Alive

Through all his challenges, Dinesh Lad remains steadfast in his mission — to give young, talented cricketers the opportunity he once wished he had. “If I get financial support,” he said, “I can do even more for these kids. Who knows — the next Rohit Sharma or Shardul Thakur might just be one of them.

--IANS

vi/bc