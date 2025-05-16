May 16, 2025 1:34 AM हिंदी

Omar Abdullah calls for comprehensive & well-thought-out tourism revival plan

Omar Abdullah calls for comprehensive & well-thought-out tourism revival plan

Srinagar, May 15 (IANS) J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday suggested a well-thought-out comprehensive plan to revive tourism in Kashmir in the aftermath of the Pahalgam killings of 26 civilians by the terrorists.

Omar Abdullah chaired a meeting with key tourism stakeholders to listen to their concerns and discuss the way forward for the tourism sector in Kashmir in the aftermath of the recent adverse situation affecting tourism in the region.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister called for the formulation of a comprehensive and well-thought-out tourism revival plan.

“This is my suggestion for your consideration that we thoughtfully shape and finalise this plan without undue haste,” he said.

He proposed that a robust tourism revival strategy be jointly developed with the Tourism Department after the conclusion of this year’s Shri Amarnath ji Yatra.

The package, he said, should extend support to hotels, houseboats, shikaras, taxis, handicrafts and explore innovative models such as unique shopping festivals on the analogy of those in Dubai.

“We should also consider engaging artists for cultural performances, restarting the laser fountain shows, and introducing other attractions to enhance the tourist experience,” the Chief Minister added.

Acknowledging the difficulties faced by the tourism sector, Omar Abdullah said, “I understand the challenges many of you are grappling with, be it managing establishments, retaining employees, or dealing with fixed overheads. Many among you are under pressure due to bank loans.”

He expressed particular concern for small-scale entrepreneurs who have recently taken loans to purchase tourist taxis, deluxe minibuses or built guest accommodations in their homes.

“I plan to engage with the Tourism Department and relevant authorities to advocate for a dedicated relief package from the Government of India. A comprehensive package should cater to individuals affected in the border areas, where homes and shops have been damaged. For the tourism sector, we will explore the possibility of loan deferments for at least two quarters, which would provide temporary relief and reduce financial stress on stakeholders,” the Chief Minister stated.

Highlighting the ongoing interest in J&K as a tourism destination, Omar Abdullah said there is already enthusiasm for promotional activities and FAM (Familiarisation) tours.

“I have been receiving calls from individuals and organisations eager to promote Jammu and Kashmir and bring back tourists in large numbers,” he said, adding that he would personally participate in joint promotional campaigns as the situation stabilises.

The Chief Minister assured the gathering that he would take up the issue of financial support and interest relief directly with the Prime Minister, the Finance Minister, and other senior central government officials.

“We will approach this in a structured and result-oriented manner,” he affirmed.

Earlier in the meeting, tourism stakeholders put forward several suggestions, including organising FAM tours, inviting the corporate sector to avail LTCs and host meetings in the region, holding government conferences in J&K, and seeking reductions in airfares to make travel more affordable.

They emphasised that with the upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra, it is an opportune time to send a strong message to the rest of the country that Kashmir is peaceful and ready to welcome tourists with warmth and brotherhood.

--IANS

sq/dan

LATEST NEWS

Tommy Paul tames Hubert Hurkacz to reach semifinal at the Internazionali BNL d’Italia in Rome on Thursday. Photo credit: ATP Tour

Italian International: Tommy Paul tames Hurkacz to reach semis; Sinner thrashes Ruud

UK High Court reject fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi’s bail plea

UK High Court rejects fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi’s bail plea

Neeraj Chopra will be participating in his first Diamond League meet in Doha on Friday. IANS Photo

Neeraj Chopra at Doha Diamond League: When and where to watch

Bihar STF arrests woman Maoist operative absconding for 22 years (File photo for representation)

Bihar STF arrests woman Maoist operative absconding for 22 years

Diljit Dosanjh shares all the chaotic fun that when behind his Met Gala debut

Diljit Dosanjh shares all the chaotic fun that when behind his Met Gala debut

Cricket West Indies insists on pathways for its nations' inclusion in Olympics

Cricket West Indies insists on pathways for its nations' inclusion in Olympics

Haryana tops wrestling tally ahead of Bihar, Maharashtra, Delhi in Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025 on Thursday. Photo credit: SAI Media

KIYG 2025: Haryana tops wrestling tally ahead of Bihar, Maharashtra, Delhi

'Decide by May 26': Rajasthan HC tells state govt on SI recruitment status

'Decide by May 26': Rajasthan HC tells state govt on SI recruitment status

Telangana’s Nishika Aggarwal breaks cultural stereotypes; bags four medals in Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) 2025

KIYG 2025: Telangana’s Nishika Aggarwal breaks cultural stereotypes; bags four medals

‘The mind had told the body, it’s time to go’: Ravi Shastri reveals conversation with Virat Kohli ahead of his Test retirement. IANS Photos

‘The mind had told the body, it’s time to go’: Shastri reveals conversation with Kohli ahead of retirement