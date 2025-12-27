December 27, 2025 10:50 PM हिंदी

Oman’s Duqm port expands India’s range of maritime options: Report

Oman’s Duqm port expands India’s range of maritime options: Report (Photo: @portofduqm/X)

Washington, Dec 27 (IANS) Oman’s Duqm port expands India’s range of maritime options, beyond Iran's Chabahar, according to a media report.

The port of Duqm lies outside the Strait of Hormuz. It saves India "diplomatic volatility, sanctions risk, and legal uncertainty" -- all seen with Chabahar port, Washington-based media outlet The National Interest reported.

The shift toward Duqm did not occur overnight. It has been shaped by "renewed sanctions enforcement, tighter compliance standards in global financial centres, and India’s determination to avoid over-reliance on any single port".

While Duqm will not be replaced by Chabahar, due to its geographic advantage, "it expands India’s range of options. India is ensuring that its access to the western Indian Ocean does not depend on a single partner or a single political environment," the report said.

The adjustment appears "incremental" and reshapes how Iran fits into India’s long-term strategy.

Although Chabahar still matters for India, it no longer translates into leverage.

The Iranian territory is still important to India

for continental access, but its broader maritime posture no longer depends on operating within Iran’s political environment.

But the increasing move towards Duqm can help challenge Pakistan in the Indian Ocean, the report said.

"Duqm does not place Indian vessels inside Pakistan’s maritime space, but it shortens logistical distances and reduces the need for Indian improvisation during extended deployments," the report said.

At the same time, Oman has opened the port to multiple international partners, reinforcing Muscat’s insistence on strategic autonomy.

Duqm functions as infrastructure first and strategy second.

"Duqm’s development reflects economic necessity rather than geopolitical ambition. After several difficult fiscal years, Oman placed the port and its surrounding industrial zone at the centre of its diversification strategy, seeking long-term partners without political conditionality," the report said.

"India fits that model, offering predictable engagement without forcing Oman into strategic alignment," it added.

