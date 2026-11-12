November 12, 2026 9:13 PM हिंदी

Oman: Indian envoy visits hospital to meet seafarer injured in MSV Quba attack

Oman: Indian envoy visits hospital to meet seafarer injured in MSV Quba attack

Muscat, Nov 12 (IANS) India’s Ambassador to Oman, Prashant Pise, visited an Indian seafarer injured in the recent attack on Indian vessel MSV Quba at a hospital in Oman’s Sohar, the Embassy of India in Muscat said on Thursday.

“Ambassador Prashant Pise visited the injured Indian seafarer at Sohar hospital, who is a victim of the recent attack on Indian vessel MSV Quba,” the Embassy posted on X.

The Ambassador enquired about the seafarer’s well-being and spoke with the medical team treating him.

“He enquired about the seafarer’s well-being, interacted with the medical team regarding his treatment and recovery, and conveyed his heartfelt wishes for a speedy recovery. The Embassy stands firmly with the affected seafarers and their families during this difficult time and remains committed to extending all necessary assistance,” the Embassy said.

Earlier this month, India condemned the attack on a commercial vessel MSV Al Jusufi near Oman’s Limah, which claimed the life of an Indian national, and reiterated its call for de-escalation of tensions.

“Of the 14 Indian nationals on board, 13 have been rescued while 1 Indian national tragically lost his life after sustaining injuries. We convey our deepest condolences on the precious life lost,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had said in a statement.

The MEA had expressed concern over continuing attacks on commercial shipping in the region and called for immediate de-escalation of tensions, and the conclusion of ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution.

“The targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must end, and free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through the international waterways in the region, in keeping with international law, must be restored at the earliest,” the MEA had said.

Earlier, two Indian seafarers were reported missing after the tanker MT Petro Dolphin, carrying 11 Indian crew members, came under a drone attack at Sohar Anchorage in Oman on October 11, Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal said, adding that nine of the Indians had been rescued.

On October 6, India condemned the attack on MT On Peace off the coast of Oman, which was struck by a projectile while transiting the Strait of Hormuz. As many as 12 crew members, including 11 Indian nationals, were injured in the attack.

--IANS

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