Ocean science, biotech to boost India’s economy, environment and employment: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi, Jan 17 (IANS) Integrating ocean science and biotechnology will help strengthen India’s economy, environment, and employment, said Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences, on Saturday.

Singh said this while on a visit to the Atal Centre for Ocean Science and Technology for Islands (ACOSTI) to launch and review key marine technology initiatives aimed at strengthening the Blue Economy and livelihoods in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

"India’s future economic value addition will increasingly come from untapped marine resources as the country moves rapidly towards becoming one of the world’s top economies,” the Minister said.

He highlighted that the government’s strong focus on the Blue Economy reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision that India cannot develop in isolation by focusing only on the mainland while leaving behind island territories and coastal regions.

“Marine resources, long under-explored, will play a decisive role in sustaining India’s growth trajectory as conventional resources get exhausted. The Blue Economy will significantly contribute to employment generation, exports, environmental sustainability, and overall economic resilience,” Singh noted.

Singh pointed out that India is among the few countries with a dedicated biotechnology policy, BioE3 (Biotechnology for Economy, Environment and Employment). Marine bio-resources can provide biodegradable alternatives to plastic, new medicinal compounds, and high-value bio-products.

Such initiatives, he added, will generate employment, protect the environment, and strengthen the bioeconomy simultaneously.

The Minister further highlighted emerging areas such as non-animal food products, alternative marine-based nutrition, waste-to-wealth technologies, and export-oriented marine produce, noting that there is a growing international market, particularly in Europe.

He stressed that Self-Help Groups and women’s participation must be enhanced so that these initiatives supplement household incomes and strengthen the “Vocal for Local” and “Local for Global” vision.

"With institutional collaboration, including potential involvement of CSIR and biotechnology research centres, the Andaman & Nicobar Islands can emerge as a major hub of India’s Blue Economy initiatives," Singh said.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to sustained engagement with the region and conveyed confidence that these efforts will yield long-term scientific, environmental, and socio-economic benefits for the islands.

--IANS

rvt/