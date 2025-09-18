September 18, 2025 12:47 PM हिंदी

Number of air travellers surges to about 25 crore in 2025: Ram Mohan Naidu

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) The number of air travellers stood at around 11 crore in 2014 -- a figure that has now surged to about 25 crore in 2025, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has said.

Giving the example of Hindon Airport, he shared that the airport which had just one flight in 2020 is now connected to 16 cities nationwide, marking a significant milestone.

Launching pan-India ‘Yatri Sewa Diwas 2025’ from Hindon Airport, Naidu said this initiative underscores the government’s continuous efforts to provide the best travel experience and world-class services to all passengers.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as the Pradhan Sevak of the country, has reshaped the very idea of governance over the past 11 years anchoring it in service of the people. Drawing inspiration from this vision, we in aviation see every passenger as our priority and every journey as an opportunity to serve with dedication,” said the minister.

Recognising that passengers are the heartbeat of our rapidly growing aviation ecosystem, “we have launched Yatri Sewa Diwas”, he added.

“It is a celebration of our growth as well as a reaffirmation of our commitment to make every journey seamless and dignified, carrying forward the spirit of Passenger First, rooted in the Prime Minister’s guiding principle of Nation First,” Naidu highlighted.

He said that under the leadership of PM Modi, the civil aviation sector has transformed from the travel of the elite to the travel of the masses.

Supported by the visionary regional connectivity scheme UDAN, air travel in the country today is more available, accessible and affordable.

The minister also stated that very soon, all airports across the country will be Wi-Fi enabled under the Digital India Mission, revolutionising the passenger experience.

“Under the dynamic leadership of the Prime Minister, we are aiming for Viksit Bharat, built on the foundations of Atmanirbhar Bharat. For that, all the stakeholders of the aviation industry and especially the travellers need to be vocal for local in our procurements,” he added.

