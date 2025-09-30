‘Not only tradition, but spiritual practice too’: Rajasthan CM on Navrati fast

Jaipur, Sep 30 (IANS) What many regard as a religious ritual, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is strictly following the diet during the Navratri and surviving on a simple diet of lemonade and coconut water while also abstaining from taking any grains for the last eight months.

The Chief Minister has embraced a simple way of life, combining penance, discipline, and public service.

“My fast is not a matter of tradition alone but a spiritual practice that provides me with inner strength, mental clarity, and confidence,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that the fast is not just about controlling hunger but about restraint and purification of the mind and soul.

During Navratri, Sharma has been taking only lemonade and coconut water. “Shakti worship is possible only with the inspiration and blessings of Goddess Durga,” the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister pointed out that the Navratri fast is not merely a ritual, but a profound spiritual penance that provides him with self-confidence and mental concentration.

“This discipline is not a fast, but a part of a lifestyle,” the Chief Minister said.

While most people observing Navratri fasts consume fruits or sweets once a day, the Chief Minister follows a stricter routine, believing in discipline beyond ritual.

His daily intake consists of fruits, boiled vegetables, lemonade, tea, cow’s milk, and coconut water, while grains are completely excluded.

Alongside the strict diet, yoga, meditation, and long walks form an integral part of his schedule.

“This disciplined lifestyle is the true mantra of health. It helps me maintain balance between spirituality and governance,” he said.

Despite his austere regimen, the Chief Minister has remained actively engaged in his administrative responsibilities to render his services as head of the government amid fasting.

Officials report that during Navratri, the Chief Minister has participated in, inaugurated, or laid the foundation of more than 42 programmes, with at least 18 tours outside Jaipur.

Far from slowing down his work, the practice appears to fuel his energy and focus, confirmed CMO officials.

Referring to restraint as the “greatest weapon,” the Chief Minister notes that devotion to Goddess Durga inspires him to live by simplicity, discipline, and serve the people of his state.

By merging spiritual commitment with political duty, the Chief Minister has presented himself as an example of how faith and responsibility can coexist.

“Navratri is not only a festival of worship but also a celebration of discipline, health, and dedication to public service,” said the Chief Minister.

