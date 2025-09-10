Not isolated incidents: US Congressman condemns attacks on Hindu temples

Washington, Sep 10 (IANS) Indian-American Congressman Suhas Subramanyam has condemned the recent attacks on Hindu temples across the US, stating that these "hateful" acts are not isolated incidents but part of a broader rise in violence against places of worship.

Speaking on the floor of the House of Representatives early on Wednesday (Indian time), Subramanyam said, "Hate has no place in our communities, and that's why I condemn the recent hateful attacks on Hindu temples and mandirs all across the country, from the BAPS Sri Swaminarayan Mandir in Indiana to the Shri Shri Radha Krishna Temple in Utah."

Asserting that it is part of a surge in violence and division across the country, he said that such attacks are not limited to temples but affect all places of worship.

"Sacred spaces for faith communities have been targeted with acts of hate, vandalism and desecration, and these are not isolated incidents," he added.

He added that every American "deserves the right to practice their faith safely without fear."

"That's why we need to continue fighting for increased resources for security at places of worship like these temples, and we must be committed to doing more to combat the rise in hate that we're experiencing in the United States and ensure that our communities are protected. So I will continue to work with my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to do that," the Congressman added.

The remarks followed a series of attacks on Hindu temples across the US.

In August, the BAPS Swaminarayan Temple in Greenwood, Indiana, was defaced with anti-India and anti-Hindu graffiti.

In July, around 20- 30 bullets were fired at the Sri Sri Radha Krishna Temple in Spanish Fork, Utah, while devotees and guests were inside.

Additionally, on August 28, burglars targeted the temple in Santa Clara and stole its donation box and other ornaments.

In March, a temple in Chino Hills, Southern California, was vandalised with similar anti-India messages.

Meanwhile, US-based advocacy groups Coalition of Hindus of North America (CoHNA) and Hindu ACTion praised Subramanyam for condemning the series of attacks on Hindu Temples in the US and growing hate against American Hindus.

"American Hindus are hurting. When places of worship get attacked, how can a Hindu get spiritual solace, practice rituals and traditions and pray with community? We applaud Congressman Suhas Subramanyam for being the voice of justice and ask more lawmakers to speak up and ask for action," CoHNA posted on X.

--IANS

scor/sd/