'No justification for terrorism, no double standards in dealing with it': Rajnath Singh at SCO Council of Heads of Govt Meeting

Dushanbe, Oct 20 (IANS) Describing terrorism as one of the most serious threats to peace and development, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that terrorism can never be justified and there should be no double standards in addressing it.

In his address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting in Tajikistan's Dushanbe, Singh called for eliminating the entire ecosystem of terrorism.

"Terrorism remains one of the most serious threats to peace and development. Terrorism not only harms innocent lives but also disrupts investment and commerce. Terrorism radicalises societies and deprives our youth of the opportunities they deserve. Therefore, there can be no justification for terrorism. There can be no double standards in dealing with it (terrorism), and there can be no place for those who finance, support, or provide safe haven to terrorists. The entire ecosystem of terrorism must be firmly and collectively eliminated," he said.

Rajnath Singh recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks at the SCO Summit in Bishkek, where he reiterated India’s vision for the SCO, based on security, connectivity, and opportunity. Singh stated that these three pillars are mutually reinforcing as security enables investment and connectivity facilitates trade.

He said, " We deeply value our long-standing friendship and enduring bonds with the countries of Central Asia. Our leaders at the SCO Committee in Bishkek celebrated the 25th anniversary of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. It was an occasion to review our shared journey and to discuss the future direction. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi had called upon the SCO organisation to take concrete steps on the issues of security, collectivity and opportunity. That message is particularly relevant for the Council of Heads of Government."

He also expressed India's support for the adoption of the Action Plan for the Multilateral Trade and Economic Cooperation Programme for 2026–2030.

Singh further noted that conflicts and geopolitical tensions were disrupting trade and supply chains and described energy and food security a "matter of concern" for India. He said that new technologies are transforming economies but also creating new divides.

"Today, we are in an uncertain global economic environment era. Conflicts and geopolitical tensions are disrupting trade and supply chains. Energy and food security are a matter of concern for us. New technologies are transforming economies while also creating new divides. In this situation, the SCO will be assessed by whether it can find common ground and act on it," he said.

"India believes that our economic engagement should be inclusive and beneficial to every member country. We should work towards building more resilient supply chains, facilitating trade and investment, and using technology for development. We must also ensure that the benefits of economic cooperation reach all sections of our society," he added.

--IANS

akl/rs