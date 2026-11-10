No bilateral or tri-series, face-offs only in ICC events; insight into Cricket Scotland's new engagement with Afghanistan

Edinburgh, Nov 10 (IANS) Cricket Scotland has announced its future engagement with the Afghanistan Cricket Board, confirming that its men's team's ties with Afghanistan men will be limited to ICC events only, owing to Taliban government's treatment of women.

In a statement, Cricket Scotland confirmed that it "will not proactively schedule bilateral series or participate in tri-series involving Afghanistan Men" due to the Taliban government's treatment of women and girls. It added that their men's team "will continue to participate" against the Afghanistan men's team in only ICC events.

The Scottish board said it will also "not host or participate in pre-tour training camps, practice matches, or warm-up fixtures involving Afghanistan men outside ICC events."

"Cricket Scotland will continue to participate in any fixtures against Afghanistan Men at ICC events which are determined by ICC competition regulations," Cricket Scotland said in a statement.

"Participation in these fixtures should not be interpreted as an endorsement of the current Afghan regime or its policies," it added.

The Board also stated that it will not play Afghanistan in bilateral and tri-series "unless there is a material change in the circumstances surrounding Afghanistan women's cricket and wider human rights considerations."

Moreover, the board opened up on its players' participation in the Afghanistan Premier League. George Munsey was the only Scottish player signed in last week's APL draft. The board highlighted that, pending the league being granted an ICC sanction, they would hand him an NOC.

"Cricket Scotland will comply with its obligations as set out in its contracts with its players. If an NOC is issued, participation by that player/s must not be interpreted as an endorsement by Cricket Scotland of the current Afghan regime or its policies," the statement further said.

It further stated that the policy will be reviewed "annually or following any significant ICC decision or material change in circumstances."

All of this was done after the ACB made an approach to Cricket Scotland in July to request training facilities in Scotland, as they were to face Ireland. The ACB also made an approach for the APL. The Board added that the July request was "declined due to operational restrictions and in order to allow the Board to consider its position."

It also said that the board's decision-making came after "the Cricket Scotland Executive conducted detailed analysis to facilitate discussion". This was around several factors and included, "the current humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and its government’s treatment of women and girls; Cricket Scotland’s wider strategic commitments, particularly its commitment to and support of the growth of women and girls' cricket and embedding a culture of equality; following consultation with government; the stance of other major cricket governing bodies towards the Afghanistan Cricket Board."

These decisions align with Cricket Australia and England and Wales Cricket Board's decisions of suspending bilateral ties with Afghanistan.

--IANS

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