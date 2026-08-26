August 26, 2026 10:44 AM हिंदी

Nkunku returns to Leipzig on loan

Nkunku returns to Leipzig on loan (Credit: X/RB Leipzig)

Berlin, Aug 26 (IANS) Christopher Nkunku has returned to RB Leipzig on a season-long loan from AC Milan, with the Bundesliga club securing an option to make the move permanent.

The French attacker is back at the club where he spent four years, scoring 70 goals and providing 56 assists in 172 competitive appearances. Nkunku helped Leipzig win the German Cup in 2022 and 2023, reported Xinhua.

Nkunku said he had been eager to take the opportunity once a return became possible and was ready to contribute immediately.

"When the possibility of moving to RB Leipzig came up, I really wanted to take this opportunity," he said. "I am incredibly happy to be back, I am fully fit, want to help the team straight away and cannot wait to be back on the pitch in front of our fans at the Red Bull Arena."

Nkunku added that he had continued to follow Leipzig closely after leaving the club. "My connection to RB Leipzig is simply special," he said. "Even after my transfer, I always followed closely what was happening at the club and I am ready to write another chapter at RBL."

"We are very happy that Christo is back with us. He has already shown in Leipzig the exceptional quality he possesses and that he can decide games," sporting managing director Marcel Schafer said. "He knows the club, the city and the environment, and will give us additional options with his flexibility in attack."

"We were particularly pleased by how clearly Christo expressed his wish to play for RB Leipzig again," Schafer added. "Despite the interest of other European top clubs, he absolutely wanted to return. That shows his special connection to our club."

--IANS

hs/

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