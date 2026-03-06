'Took Bihar from jungle to swarg raj': Kalyan Bigha unhappy with Nitish Kumar's RS decision

Nalanda, March 6 (IANS) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s decision to move to the Rajya Sabha has left many residents of his ancestral village, Kalyan Bigha in Nalanda district, disappointed. Villagers on Friday expressed sadness over the development and said they had hoped he would continue leading the state as CM. Some residents also suggested that his son, Nishant Kumar, should carry forward his political legacy.

Speaking to IANS, several villagers praised Nitish Kumar for his contribution to the development of Bihar and said his leadership had transformed the state.

Ajay Patel, a resident of the village, said, “We are very sad after hearing this news. We wanted him to remain in Bihar because he is the one who took Bihar from ‘Jungle Raj’ to ‘Swarg Raj’. We were proud that he is our Chief Minister. We want him to stay in Bihar only. Nitish Kumar was like ‘Ram’, and we were his ‘Hanuman’. I don’t think anyone else will be able to do what he has done. Everyone in the village is happy with his work. I am also his neighbour.”

Another villager, Sujit, also expressed disappointment and claimed that the decision may not have been entirely voluntary.

“We are very sad after hearing this. It does not seem like his own decision; the BJP might have forced him to do this. His desire was always to remain in Bihar. We are with him in all his decisions, but we will not support the BJP. We want Nishant Kumar to become the Chief Minister, but not from the BJP,” he said.

Sujit further added that Nitish Kumar had contributed significantly to the development of the state.

“He has done a lot for Bihar by building schools and colleges. Some tasks are still incomplete, and we hope his son Nishant Kumar will fulfil them. However, if someone from the BJP becomes Chief Minister, then I would say Samrat Choudhary could be considered for the post. I want Nitish Kumar to remain in the CM’s position, and I don’t think he is ill. He is completely fine,” he said.

Another resident, Om Prakash, said the decision was disappointing.

“This decision is not good. We elected him as Chief Minister, not for the Rajya Sabha. Everything seems to be happening under pressure from the BJP. I wanted to see him as Chief Minister for another five years. He has done a lot for hospitals, schools and overall development,” he said.

Nathu Paswan, another villager, echoed similar sentiments and said he wished Nitish Kumar had continued as Chief Minister.

“He has done a lot for the village and the state. We wanted him to remain in the CM’s post,” he said.

However, another resident said the decision might have been Nitish Kumar’s own choice.

“It is his decision, and I don’t think it is under BJP pressure. Still, we wanted him to remain Chief Minister. I believe Nishant Kumar should now become the Chief Minister,” the villager said.

--IANS

jk/dpb