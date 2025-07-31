Nirvaan Anandd joins Smriti Irani-starrer ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) Known for working in shows such as Parineetii, Chahenge Tumhe Itna and Bhagya Lakshmi, actor Nirvaan Anandd has now joined cast of “‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2” starring Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay.

Nirvaan will be seen making his entry in the upcoming episodes. He will play the role of Ajay, son-in-law of the Viranis.

He said, "I'm thrilled to join the iconic television show. I'm actually living my dreams and see it as one of the biggest opportunities I'm blessed with. I will be playing the role of Ajay, who is coupled with Tulsi and Mihir's adoptive daughter' Paridhi ‘Pari’ Virani, played by Shagun Sharma."

Nirvaan added that Ajay is a positive and responsible individual.

“He belongs to an orthodox family, with lots of twists in the story he is married to Paridhi. They will share a love-hate relationship. However Ajay will always support his wife and stand with her in every situation," the actor said.

Nirvaan revealed his family was excited with his collaboration with Ekta Kapoor's popular show.

"My family was overwhelmed with emotions. My mom was the happiest as she used to watch a 3-4 year old Nirvaan dancing on the introductory tune during the first edition of the show.”

“She informed all her friends and all my relatives and has requested them to tune in to Star Plus every night at 10:30 pm just to watch me. In short, my parents are more excited than I am."

Talking about sharing screen space with Smriti Irani, he said, "Smriti Irani mam is a TV industry icon. I was nervous initially when I was about to perform my scenes in front of her and with her but as we rehearsed I got comfortable."

‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’ also stars Rohit Suchanti, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Shakti Anand, Kamalika Guha Thakurta, Ketaki Dave, Ankit Bhatia, Barkha Bisht among others.

--IANS

dc/