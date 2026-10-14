NIPER Raebareli, AstraZeneca partner to expand clinical trials to 25 emerging hubs

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Raebareli and AstraZeneca India have collaborated to expand clinical trial capabilities beyond metros to strengthen India's clinical research capabilities and increase the country's participation in global clinical trials, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

According to the government, the partnership aims at building a trained workforce and inspection-ready sites in 25 emerging research geographies across India.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, here.

This collaboration furthers the vision of Biopharma SHAKTI, the Government of India's flagship initiative to build a stronger biopharma ecosystem, including setting up 1,000 clinical trial sites across the country, the ministry said.

The pact will begin with adopting 25 clinical trial sites, assessing their capabilities, providing targeted training and mentoring, and strengthening documentation and support processes related to ethics, safety and trial feasibility, it added.

Moreover, the government will provide direction and endorsement, aligning the initiative with national clinical research priorities.

Building on this government-led framework, AstraZeneca India will contribute clinical development expertise to design and deliver the programme, engage India and global faculty and support the participating sites through training, workshops, governance and site-readiness.

In his address, Secretary Manoj Joshi said, "Our country has the talent and expertise to play a larger role in global clinical trials. Strengthening clinical trials capabilities beyond major metropolitan centres will help expand the pool of skilled professionals and research-ready sites across the country. This collaboration brings together government, academia and industry to strengthen clinical research capabilities in a structured manner and directly advances key objectives of Biopharma SHAKTI."

NIPER Raebareli Director Shubhini Saraf said, "The Centre of Excellence will provide a dedicated platform for structured training and certification in clinical research.”

By combining academic and industry expertise, NIPER Raebareli will help develop a skilled workforce and create a model that can be expanded to other geographies and therapeutic areas, Saraf said.

Praveen Rao Akkinepally, Country President and Managing Director of AstraZeneca Pharma India Limited, said, "Clinical research is central to bringing innovative medicines to patients. Our collaboration with NIPER Raebareli, with the government support, aims to strengthen India's clinical research capabilities, expand trial participation and build a sustainable, high-quality research ecosystem."

The initiative is designed as a scalable national model, with the potential to expand to additional geographies and therapeutic areas beyond oncology following the proof-of-concept phase, according to the ministry.

--IANS

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