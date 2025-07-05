Niharika Chouksey calls his Tum Se Tum Tak co-star Sharad Kelkar 'a very good human being'

Mumbai, July 5 (IANS) Actress Niharika Chouksey called his "Tum Se Tum Tak" co-star Sharad Kelkar a very good human being.

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Niharika shared that Sharad makes one feel extremely comfortable.

Speaking to IANS, she said, "First of all, he is a very good human being. He does not carry his stardom, so he already makes you feel extremely comfortable. You can learn from him how even after reaching the height of success one can stay neutral and grounded."

"I also got to learn a lot from him as an actor. What can be better than getting to work with such a great actor at such an early age and early phase of my career," Niharika added.

"Tum Se Tum Tak" revolves around the unconventional romance between a 19-year-old girl Anu, and a 46-year-old business tycoon Aryavardhan.

Spilling her excitement about being a part of the Zee TV show, Niharika stated, “I’m beyond thrilled to be a part of this show! It’s such a refreshing and heartwarming love story—something we don’t often see on television. The story is beautifully written, and I was drawn to it from the very beginning. It explores love in such a unique way, and I feel lucky to be playing a character as special as Anu. She’s bubbly, full of life, and in many ways, just like me.”

“The entire cast and crew have been amazing, making every day on set a joy. And working with Sharad sir is truly an honor—he’s such a phenomenal actor, and his dedication to his craft is incredible. Even though we’ve just started shooting, I’m already learning so much from him, like how he approaches his character and his effortless screen presence. I can't wait for the audience to watch the show, and I hope they love it as much as we’ve loved bringing it to life!," she concluded.

