Nick Jonas is ‘beyond proud’ of Priyanka Chopra at ‘The Bluff’ premiere: I am more in awe of you everyday

Mumbai Feb 19 (IANS) Singer-actor Nick Jonas took to his social media account on Thursday and stated that he is “beyond proud” of his superstar wife Priyanka Chopra as she premiered her film “The Bluff” at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The doting husband expressed admiration for her dual role as lead actor and producer for the movie.

Sharing a picture of him walking hand in hand with Priyanka at the premiere, Nick wrote on his social media account, “An incredible night celebrating The Bluff. @priyankachopra watching you not only lead this film but bring it to life as a producer has me beyond proud. The intention and strength that you poured into this story… I’m more in awe of you every day.”

He added, “Big congratulations to the entire cast and crew on such a powerful and beautifully made film. Can’t wait for everyone to experience the thrilling ride that is The Bluff, out February 25th on @primevideo.”

In the picture shared by Nick, Priyanka and him are seen walking down a corridor with a lot of love for each other, holding hands. Priyanka is seen wearing a striking black structured cuirass-style bodice and a draped skirt with a thigh-high slit and a flowing trail. Nick complemented her in classy brown blazer.

Priyanka also shared several pictures from the red carpet of the movie premiere. In one frame, she is seen standing facing a sea of photographers and media as cameras flash around her.

Another picture captures her interacting with fans and signing autographs. She also posed with her co-stars and members of the cast and crew against “The Bluff” backdrop.

Talking about “The Bluff”, the movie marks Priyanka’s first US project that she has both produced and starred as a leading. The film is set against themes of colonialism and maritime folklore and will stream from February 25 on Prime Video.

–IANS

rd/