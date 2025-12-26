December 26, 2025 4:00 PM हिंदी

Nia Sharma shows off bare skin, dark circles, and uncombed hair as a lesson for 2025

Mumbai, Dec 26 (IANS) Television actress Nia Sharma has embraced her natural self as she shared a candid look at her bare skin, dark circles, and uncombed hair.

Reflecting on the year, the actress called it a “simple yet powerful” reminder that nothing beats being natural. On Friday, the 'Naagin' actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a candid video of herself where she is seen flaunting her natural skin and uncombed hair. For the caption, Nia wrote, “All the Hair styling, makeup and those glam looks in my phone…And I fell for my bare skin, dark circles and uncombed hair after all. Simple yet powerful. Nothing beats natural. Lesson for 2025.”

Nia also dropped her stunning selfie on her Instagram stories and wrote, “washed my hair after 4 days! Felt like a human today.”

Notably, the ‘Ek Hazaron Main Meri Behna Hai’ actress frequently shares her glamorous photoshoots on social media, but she has also been very vocal about embracing her natural skin. The actress often posts candid moments encouraging people to celebrate their authentic selves.

Recently, Nia Sharma made headlines when she sent heartfelt birthday wishes to her close friend and co-star, Ravie Dubey, on his 42nd birthday. Sharing a string of photos, Nia wrote, “Happy Birthday fav. bestie. 14 yearssssss onnnn.. From Annoying to Awesome , you’ve hit it out of the park with your hard work! Proud of you friend @ravidubey2312 .@sargunmehta I made it in the strict guestlist.”

On the professional front, Nia was last seen in the show “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited”, which also stars Krushna Abhishek, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Reem Shaikh, Sudesh Lehri, Elvish Yadav, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Kashmera Shah. It was hosted by Bharti Singh, and judged by chef Harpal Singh Sokhi.

She was also seen in “Suhagan Chudail”, where she played the role of a witch named Nishigandha.

