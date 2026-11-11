Nia Sharma shares glimpses of her workcation in Sri Lanka, says she is 'not a usual vacay girl'

Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actress Nia Sharma has shared pictures from her recent visit to Sri Lanka, giving a glimpse of her time at the island country's beaches and scenic locations.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Naagin’ actress posted a series of pictures featuring beautiful beach sunsets. She also tagged locations such as Mirissa, Galle Fort and Ahangama. Sharing the pictures, Nia described the trip as a workcation and wrote, “The few sunsets on the beaches! Workcation… (not a usual vacay girl).. #mirrisa #gallefort #ahangama.”

Through her post, Nia gave a glimpse of how she balanced work with some time by the beach during her Sri Lanka visit.

The carousel of pictures featured Nia enjoying her time by the beaches in Sri Lanka. The actress shared several solo photographs, posing against scenic coastal backdrops and soaking in the beauty of the surroundings. Some pictures captured the beach sunsets, while others offered glimpses of her evening outings and the lively nightlife.

Talking about her recent television appearances, Nia was part of the sixteenth season of the dating reality show “Splitsvilla,” hosted by Sunny Leone and Karan Kundrra.

The show featured young men and women who live together in a villa, away from the outside world. They participated in various tasks to secure their place in the competition while also forming connections and exploring relationships. The season concluded with a winning couple.

Nia was also seen in the latest edition of the celebrity cooking-based comedy show “Laughter Chefs Fun Unlimited.”

The actress is known for her roles in television shows such as “Behenein, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai,” “Meri Durga and Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha.” In 2020, she participated in “Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made in India” and emerged as the winner. She has also featured in web series such as “Twisted” and “Jamai 2.0.”

--IANS

ps/