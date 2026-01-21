NHAI’s 4 Guinness World Records reflects India’s rising engineering excellence: Minister

New Delhi, Jan 21 (IANS) The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) creating four Guinness World Records — enabled by advanced technology and stringent quality standards — reflects India’s rising engineering excellence and execution capability, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said.

The NHAI this month successfully created four Guinness World Records in its ongoing construction work on the Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor of National Highway-544G.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this reinforces the nation’s commitment to building world-class highways and setting new global benchmarks in infrastructure development,” the minister added.

Gadkari congratulated NHAI and Rajpath Infracon Pvt Ltd on officially setting four Guinness World Records for continuous Bituminous Concrete paving across Package-2 and Package-3 of the 6-lane Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor, according to Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

Earlier this month, the NHAI made two Guinness World Records near Andhra Pradesh's Puttaparthi. The first was the record for the longest continuous laying of bituminous concrete, covering 28.89 lane km or a 3-lane wide 9.63 km long section within 24 hours.

The second record was created for continuous laying of the highest quantity of 10,655 metric tonnes of bituminous concrete in 24 hours. Both records were established for the first time globally under the six-lane National Highway project on the Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor.

Two additional Guinness World Records were created on January 11.

These include the continuous laying of 57,500 metric tons of bituminous concrete and a record for continuous paving of 156 lane km or 3-lane wide 52 km long section, surpassing the previous world record of 84.4 lane km or 2-lane wide 42.2 km long section.

The 343 km long, access-controlled six-lane Bengaluru–Kadapa–Vijayawada Economic Corridor has been designed for a safe, high-speed, and scenic travel experience.

It features 17 interchanges, 10 wayside amenities, a 5.3 km long tunnel, while around 21 km long section of the corridor passes through a forest area.

—IANS

na/