Next shooting schedule of Ram Pothineni's 'Andhra King Taluka' begins in Rajahmundry

Chennai, June 30 (IANS)The unit of director Mahesh Babu P's eagerly awaited commercial entertainer 'Andhra King Taluka', featuring Telugu star Ram Pothineni in the lead, has now begun its next shooting schedule in Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh.

Sources close to the unit of the film, which is being produced on a grand scale by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar under the prestigious Mythri Movie Makers banner, say that the team will be filming crucial scenes featuring Ram Pothineni and Kannada star Upendra during this schedule at Rajahmundry.

As announced by the production house, the film is a biopic of a fan called Sagar, played by Ram Pothineni. Actress Bhagyashree Borse, whose popularity graph is soaring north, plays the female lead in the film which will also feature Kannada superstar Upendra. Upendra plays the character of a film superstar called Surya Kumar in the film.

Backed by a highly experienced technical crew, the project promises top-notch cinematic quality. Siddhartha Nuni is behind the lens as the cinematographer, while music is composed by the talented duo of Vivek–Merwin. National Award-winning editor Sreekar Prasad brings his expertise to the editing table, and acclaimed production designer Avinash Kolla is crafting the visual aesthetic.

A title teaser released by the unit begins with a ticket issuer in a theatre, earmarking tickets for all the VIPs in the region. That is when Ram Pothineni turns up and demands 50 tickets from the man in the counter. When asked which taluk he represents, he says, "Fans".

Apart from Ram Pothineni, Bhagyashrii Borse and Upendra, the film will also feature a host of talented actors including Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Satya, Rahul Ramakrishna and V.T.V. Ganesh.

Sources claim that with its talented cast, compelling premise, and high production and technical standards, Andhra King Taluka is shaping up to be a standout entertainer.

--IANS

mkr/

