New momentum, energy in India-US relations: PM Modi in meeting with Trump

Evian (France), June 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded US President Donald Trump's efforts to restore peace in West Asia while also highlighting the significance of the Strait of Hormuz remaining open as well as the welfare of seafarers.

In a meeting with Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, PM Modi also mentioned the "new momentum" in India-US relations.

"The last time we met in Washington. After that, there has been a new momentum in our relations. There has been a new energy. And, in many ways, we are moving forward together. It is a matter of joy for us that we are working together and both our teams are trying to achieve the target we have set. We are moving forward very fast," said PM Modi.

The meeting in Evian was the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since their summit meeting last February. It comes amid discussions on a possible trade agreement and as diplomatic efforts continue to address the crisis in West Asia.

Prime Minister Modi also commended Trump for the progress that has been made in the efforts to restore peace in West Asia.

"A new hope for peace and stability in the region has been rekindled and I am confident that this will lead to a longstanding peace in the region. You and I agree that keeping the Strait of Hormuz open is vital for the global economy. India has consistently emphasised the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation and we should work together with particular emphasis on this issue," emphasised PM Modi.

"You are aware that, across the world, hundreds of thousands of Indian seafarers are working and performing their duties along global maritime trade routes, including the Strait of Hormuz. Their safety and security are of utmost importance to us," he added.

PM Modi highlighted that the US President had made "tremendous efforts" toward reaching an agreement with Iran to end the ongoing crisis in the region.

"I am confident that the issue of seafarers' welfare will receive the highest priority during the implementation of this agreement. Once again, I deeply appreciate and commend your efforts in restoring peace and in working toward lasting peace and stability in West Asia," he asserted.

Ahead of the meeting, the White House had said that both leaders will be discussing economic growth, supply chains, artificial intelligence, investment partnerships and a range of global security challenges.

--IANS

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