Netanyahu speaks with PM Modi, invites him for Israel's Independence Day along with heroic Indian pilot

Jerusalem/New Delhi, Oct 22 (IANS) Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and invited him to light a torch along with "heroic Indian pilot" Captain Smit Machchhar on the country's Independence Day.

During the phone call, PM Modi and Netanyahu also reviewed the sustained momentum in bilateral ties and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen the partnership between both countries.

"Received a phone call from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We reviewed the sustained momentum in our bilateral ties and reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening our partnership. We also exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia and underscored the urgent need to restore peace and stability in the region," PM Modi wrote on X after the phone call.

Netanyahu said that PM Modi thanked him for the invitation and expressed India's readiness to cooperate with Israel in fighting terrorism.

"I spoke with my friend, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and invited him to light a torch together with the heroic Indian pilot on the Independence Day of the State of Israel. Modi thanked me for the invitation and said that on the ground and in the air, India and Israel fight terrorism together. He expressed his appreciation for the courageous and long-standing relationship between us," Netanyahu posted on X.

Machchhar sustained severe injuries during an attack by the Omani co-pilot on a Tel Aviv-bound flydubai flight on September 30. The co-pilot allegedly attempted to take control of the aircraft, following which Machchhar fought him off and managed to unlock the cockpit door.

The move allowed crew members and passengers to enter the cockpit and restrain the attacker, averting what could have been a major disaster. The flight was carrying more than 170 people.

On October 3, Netanyahu held a telephonic conversation with Captain Smit Machchhar and hailed him as a "true hero" of the people of India, Israel and the whole world. He invited Captain Smit Machchhar and PM Modi to light a celebratory flame on Israel's Independence Day.

"Captain, I want to invite you and my dear friend, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to light a celebratory flame on our next Independence Day. You are a true hero of the brave peoples of India and Israel, and you're a hero of the entire world," Netanyahu told the Captain Machchhar.

"I wish you a very speedy and complete recovery," he added.

The Israeli Prime Minister said the honour was usually reserved for his country's own citizens. However, he added, "But I think here in this case, all the citizens of Israel will embrace you. They do now and they will then too."

Netanyahu, who was told by the pilot how the attack unfolded in the cockpit, said he was amazed by his conduct.

"I'm amazed at your courage, at your coolness of judgment under impossible conditions," the Israeli Prime Minister said, adding that what the Captain did was remarkable and that it bordered on the miraculous.

Netanyahu said the pilot had saved more than the lives of those on board.

"You saved so many souls. I think you saved something bigger. You saved the spirit of the world to realise that a brave pilot and brave passengers can overcome this evil, however threatening, however violent. It's something that is being justly hailed around the world," Netanyahu said.

"You're a hero of Israel. You're a hero of India. You're a hero of the entire world," he added.

Inviting the Captain again towards the end of the conversation, Netanyahu said: "So we hope to see you very soon in Israel. I look forward to seeing you here again. But under the circumstances, I think this will be a memorable and historic visit."

"Thank you for everything you did," the Israeli Prime Minister told the Indian pilot.

--IANS

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