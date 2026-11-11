Netanyahu calls for national unity; Gadi Eisenkot hits back at 'delusional' outgoing PM

Jerusalem, Nov 11 (IANS) Israel's caretaker Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has called for the formation of a national unity government, asserting that the country must remain united in the face of what he described as a growing threat from Iran.

Speaking after the first session of Israel's newly elected parliament, Netanyahu warned that the country could soon come under intense international pressure to accept a nuclear-armed Iran and the continuation of its current regime, which he accused of posing an existential threat to Israel.

"In the very near future, we're going to be confronted by international pressure to accept a nuclear-armed Iran and the preservation of this terror regime that seeks to annihilate us," Netanyahu said.

However, his remarks drew an immediate and strong reaction from former Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Chief Gadi Eisenkot, who accused the caretaker Prime Minister of using an important state occasion to further his political interests. Describing Netanyahu's speech as "shameful", Eisenkot questioned his suitability to continue holding office.

"I sat and listened to the outgoing prime minister's delusional, divisive, hate-filled and shameful speech, exploiting a state occasion," Eisenkot said, launching a scathing attack on Netanyahu.

The sharp exchange has further intensified the political confrontation between the two leaders, both of whom are seeking to secure the numbers required to form Israel's next government. Neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot currently has the support of the 61 lawmakers needed to command a majority in the 120-member Knesset.

While uncertainty continues over who will eventually succeed in forming the next government, Eisenkot's political bloc has already begun pushing for changes within parliament, signalling an early challenge to Netanyahu's political position.

His Yashar party has put forward several proposals, including a demand for the establishment of an independent commission of inquiry to investigate the security and intelligence failures that preceded the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel.

Netanyahu has refused to back the formation of an independent inquiry, denying allegations of wrongdoing. He has advocated for a commission whose members would be selected through political channels.

Despite the initial political moves in parliament and calls for a national unity arrangement, neither Netanyahu nor Eisenkot has managed to secure the 61 votes necessary to establish a government. The numbers game is expected to remain central to the political negotiations as different blocs attempt to consolidate support.

--IANS

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