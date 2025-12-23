Neil Nitin Mukesh to Ashutosh Rana: Your humility is truly heart-touching

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has shared a heartfelt note praising Ashutosh Rana for his humility and deep respect, over a video featuring the actor with his father and veteran singer Nitin Mukesh.

Nitin had attended Ashutosh Rana’s stage play “Humare Ram,” which features Rana in the powerful role of Raavana alongside Rahull R. Bhuchar.

In a deeply moving moment captured after the performance, Nitin joined Ashutosh on stage, where the actor bowed down to touch the veteran singer’s feet, a gesture of respect and reverence that left Neil deeply touched.

Calling the moment “truly heart-touching,” Neil said the video moved him to tears as he wrote on his stories section on Instagram: “A must watch video. Such a beautiful video. @ashutosh_ramnarayan sir, your humility is truly heart-touching. Your love and respect for Papa are beyond words. I have always admired and respected you for your powerhouse performances, but today you truly won my heart.”

Neil added: “@rahull_r_bhuchar ji, seeing you stand there holding my father's hand as he sang brought tears to my eyes. Shree Ram, aapko mera naman.”

Talking about Ashutosh, he appeared in the television serial Swabhimaan, which was followed by serials such as Farz, Sazish, Jax Kabhi, Waris. He anchored the TV show, Baazi Kiski. He has also hosted Sarkaar Ki Duniya. In 2010, he featured in the show Kaali- Ek Agnipariksha, where he played the negative role of Thakral.

He gained massive recognition for his negative roles in Sangharsh and Dushman, where he played a cold blooded psychopathic killer.

His latest release includes One Two Cha Cha Chaa, an action–adventure comedy film directed by Abhishek Raj and Rajneesh Thakur.

Meanwhile, Neil made debut as a child artist in Vijay in 1988 and Jaisi Karni Waisi Bharnii in 1989. He made his full-fledged debut playing the title role in Johnny Gaddaar in 2007.

Since then, the actor has starred in New York, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Golmaal Again, and Saaho. He made his Tamil film debut with Kaththi and Telugu film debut with Kavacham.

On the work front, Neil’s latest release is the black comedy thriller titled Ek Chatur Naar written by Himanshu Tripathi and directed by Umesh Shukla. It also stars Divya Khossla.

The film is set against the backdrop of a quirky small-town Indian landscape, the story follows a seemingly charming woman with a naivety that masks her razor-sharp wit.

Ambitious and cunning, she effortlessly outsmarts everyone around her. When a lucrative opportunity comes her way, she dives in headfirst but is tangled with unpredictable twists and darkly comedic turns that test her cunning at every step.

--IANS

dc/