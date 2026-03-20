Neha Kakkar enjoys barish & chai with a beautiful rendition of Arijit Singh's 'Tumse Behtar'

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Singer Neha Kakkar shared her beautiful rendition of Arijit Singh's "Tumse Behtar" while enjoying barish, chai, and a breathtaking view.

In her latest post, sitting in the trunk of the car, Neha was seen singing the soulful number from Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's "Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari".

We could also see a beautiful landscape in the backdrop with mountains and a river.

The number has been crooned by Arijit, with the composition and lyrics provided by Tanishk Bagchi.

Posting the video on social media, Neha shared the caption, "Barish, Chai, Music aur Yeh View! (sic)"

Reacting to the clip, her husband and singer Rohanpreet Singh wrote in the comment section, "Your voice and this vibe!"

Refreshing your memory, in January, Neha announced a break from everything, sparking rumours of her divorce from Rohanpreet. However, later in another post, the singer cleared the air, requesting not to drag her husband or family into the matter.

Her Insta Stories read, “Guys plz don't drag my Innocent Husband or my Sweetest Family in all this plz! They are the purest people I know and whatever I am today, it's because of their support".

"It's a few other people and the system that I'm upset with. I hope you get it and let my husband and my family stay out of all this and yes I agree I shouldn't be so emotional when it comes to posting on social media coz (because) media people know very well ke "Rai ka pahaad kaise banaya jaata hai” (mountain out of a molehill). Lesson learnt,” added Neha.

Before that, Neha shared a post announcing that she is taking a break from “responsibilities, relationships, and work”.

She had written, “Time to take a break from responsibilities, relationships, work and everything I can think of right now. Not sure if I’ll be back or not. Thank you".

However, the singer ended up deleting the post later.

--IANS

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