Neha Bora influenced by Maoist ideology: BJP

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Friday launched a sharp attack on All India Students' Association (AISA) president Neha Bora, alleging that she was influenced by Maoist ideology and accusing the organisation she is associated with of opposing the Constitution and democracy.

Speaking to IANS, Dubey claimed that members of the organisation had passed a resolution under Section 167, allegedly expressing opposition to the Constitution and democratic institutions and calling for a change of government through armed force.

“These are all people belonging to the organisation that Neha Bora is associated with. They passed a resolution under Section 167 stating that they are against the Constitution and democracy and want to bring about a change of government in this country through armed force. She is influenced by China's Red Army and is a Maoist leader,” he alleged.

Commenting on the participation of various activists and public figures in Opposition protests, Dubey described them as professional agitators who routinely become part of demonstrations against governments and policies.

He named lawyer Prashant Bhushan, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat and political activist Yogendra Yadav, alleging that they frequently participate in protests irrespective of the political issue involved.

“Whenever there is a protest, these people will be visible. Protests against the nuclear deal, during the Narmada movement, all these people were present. If and when the nuclear plant is built, these will be the people you will see protesting. Some of these people have a knack for protesting,” he said.

Dubey further accused the Congress of selectively interpreting historical events to suit its political narrative and alleged that the party's politics had frequently served Pakistan's interests.

Referring to the November 7, 1966 Anti-Cow Slaughter Riot, he recalled how thousands of sadhus were allegedly killed during a protest outside Parliament and questioned whether the Congress had adequately acknowledged the episode.

He also referred to the role of former RSS chief M.S. Golwalkar in a committee constituted during the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to investigate the incident.

“Congress hurls abuses at RSS today, but at that time Indira Gandhi appointed then RSS Sarsanghchalak Golwalkar ji as one of the committee members who investigated the matter. This proves that for them the Hindu-Muslim conflict is just for vote-bank politics. But when they need help, they will ask the RSS as well,” Dubey said.

He challenged Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi to explain why Golwalkar had been included in the committee if the Congress considered the RSS unacceptable.

Dubey also criticised the Congress over its position on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, defending the removal of names of deceased voters, duplicate entries and alleged foreign nationals.

“Understand this: your name was deleted during the SIR. My name was deleted. Neither my family's names nor the names of my domestic help or driver have been deleted. No one has even approached me saying that their name is being deleted. Genuine voters of India would be here,” he said.

He claimed that four crore people who had allegedly entered India from Bangladesh and settled in the country were being identified for removal from electoral rolls. He added that deceased voters and duplicate entries would also be removed as part of the revision exercise.

In a further attack on the Congress, Dubey alleged that several longstanding national and territorial disputes, including those concerning Kashmir and India's border with China, had their roots in decisions taken by the party's governments.

Referring to remarks by Tipra Motha leader Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barma, he also raised the issue of the former princely state of Tripura and alleged that decisions taken around the time of Independence had resulted in Hindu-majority territories being ceded to Pakistan without adequately consulting the royal family.

--IANS

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