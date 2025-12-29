Neha Bhasin on her decision to not have children: 'Legacy doesn’t have to be biological'

December 29, 2025 6:03 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Dec 29 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Neha Bhasin and music producer Sameer Uddin opened up about their decision to not have children.

During their appearance on the latest episode of the YouTube show "Rashami Ke Dil Se Dil Tak" , they revealed to the host Rashami Desai that they never wished to have their own children. The couple pointed out that they believe that legacy doesn’t have to be biological.

Calling it a conscious choice, Neha and Sameer said, “We never wanted to have our own kids. Uska koi specific reason nahi hai. I mean, hum dono ko lagta hai ki hum apni moh-maya apne saath hi khatam karke jaana chahte hain. Legacy zaroori nahi hoti ki biological hi ho. Hum dono ke liye yeh choice personal hai, aur hum usmein poore shaanti se khade hain (There is no specific reason. I mean, we both feel that we want to end our attachments and illusions with ourselves. Legacy doesn't necessarily have to be biological. For both of us, this choice is personal, and we stand by it peacefully).”

Talking about balancing work and relationship, Neha added, “Honestly, people like Sam and I say this with love, should not get married. Because they’re not those Einstein-type people who want admiration. Their first love is creation. You’ll always be their second love."

She further revealed that she never felt misunderstood in her marriage.

"For me, why I love this relationship is because I’ve always felt misunderstood in life, and in this marriage, I never feel misunderstood. Just like he accepts ten things about me that may not be great, I accept things about him, like I’ve accepted that Sam will work till 4–5 a.m. Even when there’s no work, he’ll still work. You literally leave him where you left him, and after 12 hours, you’ll find him sitting in the same place," the singer shared.

