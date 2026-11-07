Everyone free to decide, but take NDA into confidence: Maha CM on NCP merger

Nagpur, Nov 7 (IANS) Amid speculations over the merger of NCP factions, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that they are two independent parties and will collectively make their decisions.

Speaking to reporters, CM Fadnavis said that ultimately, these are two separate parties, and they should take their own decisions; however, if they make any such decision, they will take us into confidence.

“At the end of the day, they are two independent parties and will collectively make their decisions. They have senior leaders like Sharad Pawar saheb in their party, along with Sunetra Pawar, Praful Patel, Sunil Tatkare, and Parth Pawar. Therefore, I believe it would not be appropriate for us to comment or make a decision on their behalf. They will take their own decisions,” he said.

He further added that any decision they make will involve consulting them, because they are a major partner in the NDA alliance.

“Therefore, it is not appropriate for us to react on this matter today, as they have not consulted us about it yet. If discussions are underway from their side, they will let us know, and we will respond accordingly,” he said

His remarks come after the rumour mill surrounding the merger went into overdrive after NCP leader Praful Patel visited NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) President Sharad Pawar at the hospital on Thursday. Shortly after, Sunil Tatkare's explosive disclosure regarding the merger plans added further momentum to the ongoing speculations.

Tatkare on Friday said that if former party chief Ajit Pawar had been around, both Nationalist Congress Parties would have been united today.

Tatkare said, "Discussions about the merger definitely took place when Ajit Dada was alive. He had also outlined how the merger would happen. If Ajit Dada were here, the merger would have happened on February 12th. This would have been made possible through Ajit Dada's fierce willpower. I was a close associate of Ajit Dada, which is why I am aware of this matter."

Ajit Pawar tragically passed away in an accident on January 28th, which is why things did not proceed further, Tatkare added. Tatkare today revealed that the merger was scheduled for February 12th, reiterating that if Ajit Pawar were alive, both parties would have been seen unified.

Meanwhile, NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar took a sharp stance on the recent claims made by leaders of the NCP regarding a potential merger between the two factions.

Questioning the sudden shift in stance, Rohit Pawar questioned senior leaders like Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare on why they are talking about a merger now, asking why they denied any possibility of a merger right after Ajit Pawar's passing.

He suggested that they are only bringing it up now due to political pressures and internal difficulties within their party. Rohit Pawar acknowledged that when Ajit Pawar was alive, there were indeed talks of a merger.

He stated that Ajit Pawar’s push for a merger was primarily driven by personal and family emotions—desiring to ensure that Sharad Pawar, at his age, and the Pawar family remained united.

He expressed surprise over the sudden eagerness from the Ajit Pawar faction's senior leaders to revive merger talks, hinting that political opportunism or internal party disputes, such as friction around leadership, are driving their sudden change of heart.

--IANS

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