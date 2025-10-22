Nayanthara's Diwali was all about 'finding home in the people around me'

Chennai, Oct 22 (IANS) For Nayanthara, Diwali was all about "finding home in the people around" her.

The 'Jawan' actress opted for a traditional green silk saree with a golden border and a matching blouse. Her ethnic attire was tied up with a neat bun and beautiful golden jhumkas.

Her director husband, Vignesh Shivan, also twinned with his wife in a matching kurta. Their twin boys -Uyir Rudronil N. Shivan and Ulag Dhaivag N. Shivan also posed with their parents in matching white kurta pajamas.

The photos dropped by Nayanthara on social media also featured Megastar Chiranjeevi who joined the couple during the Diwali celebration.

The 'Godfather' actress captioned the post, "This Diwali felt different -full of warmth, full of love, and the feeling of finding home in the people around me (red heart and hugs emojis) (sic)."

Wishing everyone on Diwali, she added, "May the light stay within and around us, always (Sparkle and folded emojis) Happy Diwali (Diya and sparkle emojis)."

Many celebs from the South film industry, such as Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Nagarjuna, and Venkatesh, celebrated Diwali together in Hyderabad.

Dropping some sneak peek of the festivities on social media, Chiranjeevi wrote, "Very delighted to have celebrated the Festival of Lights with my dear friends, #Nagarjuna, @venkateshdaggubati and my co-star @nayanthara along with our families. Moments like these fill the heart with joy and remind us of the love, laughter, and togetherness that make life truly bright (sic)."

On October 9, Nayanthara completed 22 years in the film industry. Commemorating the occasion, she expressed her gratitude through a note on social media saying that every frame, every shot, and every silence has helped shape her, healed her, and made her who she is.

Nayanthara shared a handwritten note on her Instagram Stories that read, "Twenty two years since I first stood in front of the camera, not knowing movies would become the love of my life. Every frame, every shot, every silence... shaped me, healed me and made me who I am. Forever grateful. (sic)"

