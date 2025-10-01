Navi Mumbai International Airport a monument shaped by thousands of hands, hearts: Gautam Adani

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) The Navi Mumbai International Airport, set to open next week, is a monument shaped by thousands of hands and hearts, said Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Wednesday.

The airport is scheduled to be inaugurated on October 8.

The billionaire industrialist saluted the efforts of differently abled colleagues, construction workers, and other staff members who worked for the development of the airport and expressed his gratitude.

“Ahead of the inauguration of Navi Mumbai International Airport on 8 Oct, I met with our differently-abled colleagues, construction workers, women staff, engineers, artisans, fire fighters, and the guards who helped bring this vision to life,” said Gautam Adani, in a post shared on social media platform X.

“I felt the pulse of a living wonder - a monument shaped by thousands of hands and hearts.

“When millions of flights take to the skies and billions walk through these halls, the spirit of these people will echo through every takeoff and every step - and to them, I offer my deepest gratitude. Jai Hind,” added the Adani Group Chairman.

The Navi Mumbai International Airport Private is designed to accommodate both domestic and international passengers, featuring state-of-the-art facilities.

It includes a 3,700-metre runway capable of handling large commercial aircraft, modern passenger terminals, and advanced air traffic control systems.

It is expected to handle 2 crore passengers per annum (MPPA), and cater to the burgeoning air traffic demands of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Western India, while strengthening India’s global connectivity.

The airport will be 14 km from Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) Sea Port, 22 km from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), Taloja Industrial area, 35 km from Mumbai Port Trust (via Mumbai Trans Harbour Link), 32 km from Thane, and 40 km from the power loom town Bhiwandi.

The Airport also achieved a significant milestone of receiving the Aerodrome Licence -- essential for commencing operations -- from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday. Airlines such as IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express have announced plans to commence operations from the airport, with initial flights connecting various domestic cities.

