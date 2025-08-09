August 09, 2025 8:49 PM हिंदी

Naveen Kasturia reveals how ‘Salakaar’ director corrected his walk

Naveen Kasturia reveals how ‘Salakaar’ director corrected his walk

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Actor Naveen Kasturia, who is receiving a lot of positive response to his work in the recently released OTT series ‘Salakaar’, has revealed that he was asked to change his walk and gait by the director of the series, Faruk Kabir.

In the series, Naveen essays the role of an Indian spy, who is based out in Pakistan, tailing the escalation of the atomic bomb development.

The actor recently spoke with IANS during the promotions of the series, and said, “The things which I didn't have to work on I had to work on, was the physicality. I walk like a duck. Faruk told me to walk straight”.

“Those things used to happen. For posture I had to work on it. For action I had to rehearse. Mukesh Rishi, my co-actor has a disciplined background. I’m the opposite. Given that I am playing a soldier, I should also look like one. I had to work on that”, he added.

‘Salakaar’ is a period spy drama-thriller, and alternates between two timelines, the 1970s and 2025. Naveen’s co-actor, Mukesh Rishi essays the role of Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq, the Pakistani dictator, who escalated his country’s atomic bomb project.

Zia-ul-Haq is the bedrock of most of India’s problems. He was the second Pakistani dictator after General Ayub Khan. He gave a definitive form to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s plan of “Bleed India by thousand cuts”, a thousand year war declared against India for Pakistan’s own interest.

Later, Zia got Zulfikar Ali Bhutto framed in a case, and got the death penalty approved for him through hand-picked judges.

His political actions are largely responsible for the current day geo-political tensions in southeast Asia. He instituted industrialization and deregulation, which significantly improved Pakistan's economy. In 1979, following the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan, Zia adopted an anti-Soviet stance and aided the Afghan mujahideen. He bolstered ties with China and the United States.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

India and Japan forging 'unprecedented' high-technology military collaboration: Report

India and Japan forging 'unprecedented' high-technology military collaboration: Report

Vincent Keymer makes it three in a row, maintains lead with perfect score in Chennai Grandmasters 2025 at the Hyatt Regency in Chennai on Saturday. Photo credit: MGDI

Chennai Grandmasters: Vincent Keymer makes it three in a row, maintains lead with perfect score

Sri Lanka's economic engagement with China cannot be sustained through shortcuts, opacity: Report

Sri Lanka's economic engagement with China cannot be sustained through shortcuts, opacity: Report

From war zones to Indian streets: Armed cartels behind Myanmar’s Rs 1.5 lakh crore meth trade

From war zones to Indian streets: Armed cartels behind Myanmar’s Rs 1.5 lakh crore meth trade

Bangladesh: Massive protest rocks Dhaka University (File image)

Bangladesh: Massive protest rocks Dhaka University

China must avoid demands that strain economies of regional allies: Report (File image)

China must avoid demands that strain economies of regional allies: Report

Zakary Foulkes savours ‘awesome’ Test debut after record-breaking match haul against Zimbabwe in the second Test in Bulawayo on Saturday. Photo credit: BLACKCAPS

Foulkes savours ‘awesome’ Test debut after record-breaking match haul against Zimbabwe

Adverse weather conditions delay over 300 flights at Delhi Airport

Adverse weather conditions delay over 300 flights at Delhi Airport

India welcomes Trump-Putin meeting, ready to support peace efforts in Ukraine (File image)

India welcomes Trump-Putin meeting, ready to support peace efforts in Ukraine

UP to observe ‘Partition Horror Memorial Day’ in all 75 districts on Aug 14

UP to observe ‘Partition Horror Memorial Day’ in all 75 districts on Aug 14