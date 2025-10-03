'Natural consequence of Pakistan's oppressive approach': India on PoK protests

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) India on Friday termed the massive protests in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), which have reportedly resulted in over a dozen deaths till now, as a "natural consequence of Pakistan's oppressive approach and systemic plundering of resources from these territories."

Addressing a weekly media briefing in New Delhi, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said New Delhi is aware of the ongoing protests in several parts of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including the brutalities being committed by Pakistani forces on locals.

"We have seen reports on protests in several areas of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including brutalities by Pakistani forces on innocent civilians. We believe that it is a natural consequence of Pakistan's oppressive approach and systemic plundering of resources from these territories, which remain under its forcible and illegal occupation. Pakistan must be held accountable for its horrific human rights violations," Jaiswal told reporters.

Reaffirming India's stance, the MEA spokesperson emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir, along with Ladakh, will always remain an integral part of India.

"Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are inalienable part of India, will remain and have always been part of India. Those territories (PoK) are our inalienable part," he mentioned.

The statement comes after several people, including police personnel, have been killed and dozens injured during the ongoing violent clashes in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir that began during the strike called by the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) for reforms and public facilities in the region.

Business and other activities have remained shut in the PoK due to the strike amid disruption in communication in the region. Incidents of violence occurred in Dhir Kot and other parts of PoK with the local authorities saying that 172 police personnel and 50 civilians have also been injured in the clashes.

The regions of Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Poonch, Neelum, Bhimber and Palandri have been brought to a standstill after the strike call given by JAAC central leader Shaukat Nawaz Mir, Pakistani daily The Express Tribune reported on Thursday.

Markets remained shut, roads were blocked and internet services were restricted in Muzaffarabad, excluding the areas which share border with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

Three police personnel were killed and nine others were injured during an attack carried out by armed men belonging to the JAAC in Dhir Kot, the daily reported, citing reports. The JAAC had been raising several demands, including an end to the privileges enjoyed by the ruling elite, the abolition of 12 assembly seats reserved for refugees, and the removal of the quota system. Furthermore, the committee has demanded free and uniform education across the territory, free healthcare facilities, reforms in the judicial work of the region and the development of an international airport.

Shaukat Nawaz Mir, a top leader of the Awami Action Committee in PoK, has accused Pakistan's government and army of oppressing locals, comparing them to a witch bent on killing own people.

He also alleged that the voices of ordinary people are being crushed, the media is being silenced and questioned the legitimacy of Pakistani forces that "kill those they claim to represent".

