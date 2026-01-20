Nathan Ellis ruled out of Hobart’s BBL Knockout clash

Hobart, Jan 20 (IANS) Hobart Hurricanes have been dealt a significant setback ahead of their BBL Knockout clash with Melbourne Stars, with skipper Nathan Ellis sidelined for the crucial encounter.

The Hurricanes confirmed Ellis sustained an injury during their match against the Brisbane Heat, though the exact details were not disclosed. The club added that his status for the rest of the finals series will be assessed in the coming days.

“The Hurricanes squad for the Knockout sees two changes from their match against the Heat. Hurricanes captain Nathan Ellis will miss the Knockout following an injury sustained against the Heat. His availability for the remainder of the Finals will be determined over the coming days,” the team said in a statement.

The Hurricanes face elimination if they lose to the Stars on Wednesday. However, a win, or even a rain-affected no result, with showers forecast, would be enough to send them through to Friday’s Challenger final, where either Perth Scorchers or Sydney Sixers await.

The team also mentioned that Rehan Ahmed and Jake Weatherald will also remain unavailable for the side.

“Rehan Ahmed, after featuring in every regular season match for the Hurricanes, has now joined England’s World Cup squad and will miss the BBL|15 Finals. Jake Weatherald will also be unavailable,” they said.

Ben McDermott will lead Hurricanes in Ellis's absence. Their loss to Brisbane Heat, where they had a comfortable chase but lost in the final moments when Zaman Khan defended six runs in the last over, resulted in missing the opportunity to host the Qualifier final.

On Monday, Australia's selectors announced that Ellis, who has become a crucial cog in Australia’s T20 attack, would be rested, along with Glenn Maxwell, for the three-match T20I series in Pakistan, which serves as preparation for next month's World Cup.

