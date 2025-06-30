June 30, 2025 3:09 PM हिंदी

Naseeruddin Shah hurls religious remarks at those opposing Diljeet’s association with Pakistani artist, says ‘Go to Kailasa’

Naseeruddin Shah hurls religious remarks to those opposing Diljeet’s association with Pakistani artist, says ‘Go to Kailasa’

Mumbai, June 30 (IANS) Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has once again taken to social media, launching into a rant and making religious remarks against those criticizing Diljit Dosanjh's collaboration with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the film 'Sardaar Ji 3'.

Taking to his Facebook handle, Shah penned a note supporting Diljit. He stated that Diljit was not the one responsible for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamit in the movie.

Shah shared, "I STAND FIRMLY WITH DILJIT. The dirty tricks deptt of Jumla Party has been awaiting a chance to attack him. They think they’ve got it at last. He was not responsible for the casting of the film, the director was. But no one knows who he is whereas Diljit is known the world over, and he agreed to the cast because his mind is not poisoned."

He further stated that he has a couple of close relatives and friends in Pakistan and no one can stop him from meeting them. "What these goons want is to put an end to personal interaction between the people of India and Pakistan. I have close relatives and some dear friends there and no one can stop me from meeting them or sending them love whenever i feel like it. And my response to those who will say “Go to Pakistan” is “GO TO KAILASA,” he concluded.

The Punjabi singer and actor has been facing a lot of backlash for working with Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in "Sardaar Ji 3" amidst ongoing tension between the two neighbors following the Pahalgam attack.

Prior to this, Diljit's 'Chamkila' director, Imtiaz Ali also came in his support saying he is not someone who fakes things.

"I don't know the details, but casting someone isn't the decision of the actor. I don't know how it went, but I know that uske andar desh prem bahut zyada hai (He loves his country too much). Jo log dekh paayenge unke andar ke sach ko, unko ye samajh mein aa jaayega (People who can see the truth, will understand)," the 'Tamasha' maker revealed.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Paresh Rawal praises PM Modi’s leadership, says his strength lies in his unshakable character

Paresh Rawal praises PM Modi’s leadership, says his strength lies in his unshakable character

What penance did I do to get so much love, says S J Suryah

What penance did I do to get so much love, says S J Suryah

Neha Dhupia relives childhood memories as she takes a train journey from Mumbai to Surat

Neha Dhupia relives childhood memories as she takes a train journey from Mumbai to Surat

Naseeruddin Shah hurls religious remarks to those opposing Diljeet’s association with Pakistani artist, says ‘Go to Kailasa’

Naseeruddin Shah hurls religious remarks at those opposing Diljeet’s association with Pakistani artist, says ‘Go to Kailasa’

Debutant Shubhangi showcases the story of a girl who is different but no less in the trailer of ‘Tanvi The Great’

Debutant Shubhangi showcases the story of a girl who is different but no less in the trailer of ‘Tanvi The Great’

Eight killed in reactor blast at chemical factory in Telangana (Lead)

Eight killed in reactor blast at chemical factory in Telangana (Lead)

21-year-old Baloch student becomes another victim of extrajudicial killing by Pakistani forces

21-year-old Baloch student becomes another victim of extrajudicial killing by Pakistani forces

Why Krystle D’Souza calls Karisma Kapoor the ultimate icon of the ’90s

Why Krystle D’Souza calls Karisma Kapoor the ultimate icon of the ’90s

Vaani Kapoor's 'Mandala Murders' to reach the audience on July 25

Vaani Kapoor's 'Mandala Murders' to reach the audience on July 25

Akshay Kumar reflects on life’s true and real wealth in a thoughtful message

Akshay Kumar reflects on life’s true and real wealth in a thoughtful message