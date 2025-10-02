Nandamuri Balakrishna's 'Akhanda 2: Thandavam' to hit screens on December 5

Chennai, Oct 2 (IANS) Director Boyapeti Sreenu's much-anticipated action entertainer Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, featuring actor Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead, will now hit screens on December 5 this year, its makers announced on Thursday.

Director Boyapati Sreenu, who is known for delivering blockbusters, is now in the process of directing the high-octane sequel, 'Akhanda 2: Thaandavam.' Sources say the film is in its final phase of post-production.

Produced on an ambitious scale by Raam Achanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, the project is being presented by M Tejaswini Nandamuri. The makers, a few days ago, released the teaser of the film, which created a massive buzz and sent fans into a frenzy.

Riding high on the overwhelming response, the makers have now officially announced a new release date. Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is to hit the big screens on December 5 this year. The sequel, sources claim, will be a grand cinematic spectacle, with Boyapati Sreenu crafting a larger-than-life narrative on an even more expansive canvas.

In the release date poster, Balakrishna is seen with long hair and a rugged beard, adorned with multiple sacred beads and jewelry. He wields a massive trident decorated elaborately, and his attire includes traditional saffron and brown robes that enhance the mythological and divine imagery. The snowy and vibrant backdrop, along with his dynamic pose, accentuates the intensity and grandeur of the character.

S Thaman’s rousing background score is expected to elevate the film’s high-voltage scenes, delivering the signature adrenaline rush fans anticipate. Balakrishna’s fierce and spiritually charged avatar has already impressed fans, masses, and movie buffs alike.

The film features Samyuktha as the female lead, with Aadhi Pinisetty playing a powerful role, and Harshali Malhotra a key character.

C. Ramprasad and Santoshh D Detakae are handling cinematography, with Tammiraju in charge of editing, and AS Prakash serving as the art director.

--IANS

mkr/