February 10, 2026 1:01 PM हिंदी

Namrata Shirodkar says 'still choosing you everyday' on 21 years of marital bliss with Mahesh Babu

Namrata Shirodkar says 'still choosing you everyday' on 21 years of marital bliss with Mahesh Babu

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) It might be hard to believe, but one of the most adored Tollywood couples, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, have already completed 21 years of marital bliss.

Marking the special milestone, Namrata decided to treat the netizens with an adorable throwback picture of the couple, which had them posing on an aircraft.

Expressing her admiration for her actor husband, the former beauty queen declared that she still chooses the 'Pokiri' actor every day, even after being married to him for more than 2 decades.

Mahesh Babu also reshared the post on the Stories section of his Instagram handle.

Reacting to the post, Mahesh Babu's 'Varanasi' co-star Priyanka Chopra dropped a cocktail of emojis in the comment section, including the love-struck emoji, red heart emoji, fire emoji, and clapping emoji.

For the unaware, Mahesh Babu and Namrata first met back in 2000 during the shoot of their movie "Vamsi". At the time, Mahesh Babu was an emerging actor in the Telugu film industry, whereas Namrata had already made a name for herself after winning the Miss India Universe.

Mahesh's family was not in favour of their relationship initially; however, with the help of his sister, Mahesh was finally able to convince his family of their marriage.

Overcoming all the hurdles, Mahesh and Namrata finally tied the knot on February 10, 2005, in a traditional ceremony in the presence of close family and friends.

The couple welcomed their firstborn, son Gautam, in 2006. The lovebirds became parents for the second time in 2012, as they were blessed with their daughter Sitara.

Talking about Mahesh Babu's professional commitments, he will soon be seen leading SS Rajamouli's eagerly-awaited action-adventure drama "Varanasi".

Priyanka Chopra, who has been roped in as the leading lady for the project, will be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in her next.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh election campaign ends, opinion polls indicate tough BNP-Jamaat contest

Bangladesh election campaign ends, opinion polls indicate tough BNP-Jamaat contest

Suvinder Vicky: We worked with VCRs and VHS cassettes

Suvinder Vicky: We worked with VCRs and VHS cassettes

T20 WC: Van Beek, De Leede pick two wickets each as Netherlands restrict Namibia to 156/8

T20 WC: Pacers shine as Netherlands restrict Namibia to 156/8

Pakistani forces enter Balochistan with tanks, activist says illegal occupation will fail

Pakistani forces enter Balochistan with tanks, activist says illegal occupation will fail

'Mayilaa' nominated for NETPAC Award at Rotterdam Film Fest (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

'Mayilaa' nominated for NETPAC Award at Rotterdam Film Fest

Ashoke Pandit opposes India playing with Pakistan in the T20 World Cup: I am completely against this

Ashoke Pandit opposes India playing with Pakistan in the T20 World Cup: I am completely against this

Sonu Sood reacts to Rajpal Yadav's inability to repay debt: Sometimes, life turns unfair! (Photo Credit: Sonu Sood/X)

Sonu Sood reacts to Rajpal Yadav's inability to repay debt: Sometimes life turns unfair!

Sonam Kapoor on her baby shower outfit: This look was made with so much love

Sonam Kapoor on her baby shower outfit: This look was made with so much love

India's vehicle retail jumps 17.61 pc in Jan amid healthy rural cashflows

India's vehicle retail jumps 17.61 pc in Jan amid healthy rural cashflows

Gold ETFs see steep 50 pc rise at Rs 24,040 crore in India in January: AMFI data

Gold ETFs see steep 50 pc rise at Rs 24,040 crore in India in January: AMFI data