Namrata Shirodkar says 'still choosing you everyday' on 21 years of marital bliss with Mahesh Babu

Mumbai, Feb 10 (IANS) It might be hard to believe, but one of the most adored Tollywood couples, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, have already completed 21 years of marital bliss.

Marking the special milestone, Namrata decided to treat the netizens with an adorable throwback picture of the couple, which had them posing on an aircraft.

Expressing her admiration for her actor husband, the former beauty queen declared that she still chooses the 'Pokiri' actor every day, even after being married to him for more than 2 decades.

Mahesh Babu also reshared the post on the Stories section of his Instagram handle.

Reacting to the post, Mahesh Babu's 'Varanasi' co-star Priyanka Chopra dropped a cocktail of emojis in the comment section, including the love-struck emoji, red heart emoji, fire emoji, and clapping emoji.

For the unaware, Mahesh Babu and Namrata first met back in 2000 during the shoot of their movie "Vamsi". At the time, Mahesh Babu was an emerging actor in the Telugu film industry, whereas Namrata had already made a name for herself after winning the Miss India Universe.

Mahesh's family was not in favour of their relationship initially; however, with the help of his sister, Mahesh was finally able to convince his family of their marriage.

Overcoming all the hurdles, Mahesh and Namrata finally tied the knot on February 10, 2005, in a traditional ceremony in the presence of close family and friends.

The couple welcomed their firstborn, son Gautam, in 2006. The lovebirds became parents for the second time in 2012, as they were blessed with their daughter Sitara.

Talking about Mahesh Babu's professional commitments, he will soon be seen leading SS Rajamouli's eagerly-awaited action-adventure drama "Varanasi".

Priyanka Chopra, who has been roped in as the leading lady for the project, will be seen sharing screen space with Mahesh Babu for the first time in her next.

--IANS

pm/