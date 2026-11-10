Delhi gets its own cruise safari; recreational 'Namo Yamuna' launched today

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal, along with Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Tuesday launched the 'Namo Yamuna Cruise Safari', a recreational attraction along the Yamuna riverfront, with an approximately 30-minute cruise between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur.

Speaking after the inauguration, Chief Minister Gupta called it a "special occasion" for residents of the national capital

"On behalf of the 2.5 crore people of Delhi, I would like to express my gratitude to all those present here on stage whose efforts, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have made this Namo Yamuna Safari possible," she said.

"This is not just about launching a boat or a cruise; it is about our faith in Maa Yamuna. Today, through the launch of this cruise, we will be able to go closer to Maa Yamuna," she said, asserting that with the initiative, Delhiites are getting the opportunity of being closer to the environment.

CM Gupta further said that it would be the first experience for residents of Delhi, "which so far was limited only to other cities like Prayagraj".

Emphasising the recreational activities at the site, the Delhi CM said: "The facilities that have been made available for the children and even senior citizens make this place even more significant."

Addressing the gathering at the launch ceremony, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said, "The Delhi government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and with the guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, is committed to cleaning the Yamuna and making its water beneficial for people's lives."

"Whenever we talk of river cruise, citizens refer to Europe, calling it the hub of river cruise, given the negative environment that the Congress and the AAP had created," he remarked, adding that it has now been made possible in the capital due to PM Modi's commitment.

Speaking to IANS, Delhi Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra said that the cruise safari is a joint project of the Central government, the Delhi government and the DDA.

"A musical fountain show will also be held here every evening, showcasing the stories of Lord Krishna and Maa Yamuna. A recreational and entertainment zone has also been developed along the riverbank. The special feature of this project is that it complies with NGT norms. The boat is electric-powered, and we plan to add more boats in the future. A 5-kilometre riverfront will also be developed here," he said.

He mentioned that the place includes gaming and food zones and that water sports activities will be added in the near future.

"This particular boat has a capacity of around 40 passengers, and more boats will be added in the coming days," Mishra added.

--IANS

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