CM Naidu’s investment summits are publicity stunts: YSRCP

Tadepalli (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 12 (IANS) YSR Congress Party leader and former minister Gudivada Amarnath slammed Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Minister Nara Lokesh for turning investment summits into taxpayer-funded publicity events, recycling massive investment figures without delivering actual investments or jobs.

Addressing the media at the YSRCP Central Office here, Amarnath said Naidu had announced ₹23 lakh crore in investments and 40 lakh jobs during 2014–19, but barely 1–2% materialised.

After announcing ₹12 lakh crore in MoUs at the November 2025 summit, the government is again projecting ₹12 lakh crore in investments and 20 lakh jobs at the current summit, he said.

He challenged the government to release documentary evidence showing how many agreements signed in 2025 were grounded, how many companies commenced production and how many jobs were created.

He demanded that company-wise employment details be displayed at every village and ward secretariat, questioning the coalition’s unfulfilled promise of 20 lakh jobs in five years.

Amarnath said the government was claiming credit for projects initiated and developed during Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure, including Ramayapatnam, Mulapeta and Machilipatnam ports, Bhogapuram International Airport, ten fishing harbours and fish landing centres.

He highlighted Jagan’s contribution to securing three industrial corridors and Andhra Pradesh’s top rankings in Ease of Doing Business, contrasting this record with unemployment exceeding the national average.

He further charged that over 3,000 acres of valuable Visakhapatnam land, worth ₹25,000–30,000 crore, had been handed over to obscure real estate companies at just 99 paise, without generating investment or employment.

Amarnath condemned the government’s extravagant spending on publicity, event management and social-media influencers, even during natural disasters, and demanded transparency over investment commitments, land allocations and actual job creation.

Meanwhile, YSRCP leaders Devinen Avinash, Malladi Vishnu and Dodda Anji Reddy lodged a complaint with Vijayawada Cyber Crime Police, submitting evidence of derogatory and abusive remarks made against women and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s family during a Jana Sena-linked X Space discussion. They demanded immediate action against those responsible.

YSRCP NTR District President Devineni Avinash challenged Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan and Nara Lokesh to confront YS Jagan politically instead of targeting his family. Questioning their claims about women’s safety, he demanded action against party workers abusing women online.

Former MLA Malladi Vishnu said the complaint contained account details, timestamps, phone numbers and evidence identifying the participants. He demanded police action within 24 hours, warning of a statewide protest programme otherwise.

He recalled YS Jagan’s directive against discussing political opponents’ personal lives and criticised the government for failing to protect women and students while targeting opposition social media posts.

--IANS

ms/dan