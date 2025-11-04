November 04, 2025 10:30 PM हिंदी

Nagesh Trophy: Assam, Chhattisgarh register thrilling wins in National T20 tournament for blind

Ludhiana (Punjab), Nov 4 (IANS) The Group F matches of the 8th Edition of the Nagesh Trophy Men’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2025 continued on Tuesday at the Punjab Agricultural University Ground, Ludhiana, featuring two tightly contested encounters.

In the first match of the day, Assam edged past Tripura by just two runs in a nail-biting finish. Batting first, Assam posted 125/6 in 20 overs and then displayed disciplined bowling to restrict Tripura to 123/8, sealing a narrow victory.

Amlanjyoti Talukdar starred for Assam with a brilliant all-round performance, claiming three crucial wickets, and was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The second match on Tuesday witnessed another exciting contest, as Chhattisgarh defeated Punjab by six wickets. Batting first, Punjab put up a competitive total of 151/5 in 20 overs, but Chhattisgarh chased down the target with just three balls to spare.

Dushyant Kumar played a pivotal role in the win, taking three wickets and contributing 48 runs, earning the Player of the Match award.

The Group F fixtures will continue on Wednesday, with Chhattisgarh taking on Assam in the morning clash, followed by Tripura facing Punjab in the afternoon encounter.

The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), in association with Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled, has announced the 7th edition of the IndusInd Bank Nagesh Trophy, Men’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2024-25

A total of 28 teams, including 24 state and 3 union territory teams, as well as an Indian Railways team represented by visually impaired employees of the Railways, will compete in this T20 format tournament, which started recently.

The teams are divided into six groups based on last year’s rankings. The first four groups have five teams each, while the last two groups have four teams each.

The eighth edition of the Nagesh Trophy for Men’s National T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind 2025 is contested on a group basis, followed by the national finals, which will be contested by the teams qualified from the group stage matches.

--IANS

bsk/ab

