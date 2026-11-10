Nadda arrives in Sri Lanka to attend BIMSTEC health ministers meeting

Colombo, Nov 10 (IANS) Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J P Nadda arrived in Sri Lanka's Colombo on Tuesday to participate in the first BIMSTEC Health Ministers' Meeting. India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, welcomed Nadda in the Lankan capital.

Nadda stated that he looked forward to engaging with my counterparts from BIMSTEC member nations to strengthen regional health cooperation, advance shared public health priorities and foster greater collaboration in healthcare.

"Arrived in Colombo, Sri Lanka, to participate in the historic first BIMSTEC Health Ministers’ Meeting. Looking forward to engaging with my counterparts from BIMSTEC member nations to strengthen regional health cooperation, advance shared public health priorities and foster greater collaboration in healthcare," Nadda posted on X.

"Guided by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji’s vision of Neighbourhood First and Act East, India remains committed to building a healthier, more resilient and prosperous BIMSTEC region," he added.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare noted that Nadda's visit to India marks an "important step" towards strengthening regional health cooperation, advancing shared public health priorities and deepening India’s healthcare partnership with Sri Lanka and other BIMSTEC member nations.

"Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Shri J P Nadda arrives in Colombo, Sri Lanka, to participate in the historic first BIMSTEC Health Ministers’ Meeting.

The visit marks an important step towards strengthening regional health cooperation, advancing shared public health priorities and deepening India’s healthcare partnership with Sri Lanka and other BIMSTEC member nations," the ministry posted on X.

The BIMSTEC Senior Officials’ Meeting on Health began in Colombo on Tuesday, as part of preparations for the first BIMSTEC Health Ministers’ Meeting.

Discussions are focusing on identifying common regional health challenges, strengthening collective responses and facilitating the exchange of technical expertise among member states, Sri Lanka-based 'Ada Derana' reported.

During the meeting, discussions will include the prevention and control of communicable diseases and pandemics, preparedness and response to public health emergencies, strengthening disease surveillance systems and enhancing the resilience of healthcare systems.

The discussions will also cover digital healthcare, medical research, antimicrobial resistance, the health impacts of climate change, the One Health approach, which acknowledges the connection between human and animal health, and the promotion of traditional medicine.

IANS

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