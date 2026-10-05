My India visit stepping stone towards strengthening long-standing partnership: Swiss President

New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Swiss Confederation President Guy Parmelin on Monday said that his visit to India is a "stepping stone" towards strengthening of the "close and long-standing partnership" between the two nations.

Swiss Confederation President Parmelin was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi warmly welcomed the visiting President upon his arrival at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Speaking to the reporters following the ceremonial welcome, Parmelin said, "The visit is an excellent opportunity to emphasise the importance that both Switzerland and India attach to this relationship."

He said that the relationship between India and Switzerland is built on "shared democratic values as well as on trust and mutual respect".

"My visit is a stepping stone towards further growth, deepening and strengthening of our close, broad and long-standing partnership. I am pleased and honoured that we have the chance to exchange views on matters of bilateral and global importance," the Swiss President said.

"I am especially glad that my stay in India will enable us to commemorate the first anniversary of the entry into force of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement, TEPA," he mentioned.

The India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) is a comprehensive free trade agreement between India and the four European Free Trade Association (EFTA) member states—Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. Signed on March 10, 2024, the agreement officially entered into force on October 1, 2025.

"It is the right moment to celebrate how far we have come together, but even more importantly, to shape our joint future," Parmelin said.

The Swiss President arrived in India on Monday for a three-day State visit at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi. The visit is set to focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation in trade, investment, science, technology, innovation and mobility.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), President Parmelin is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior officials and business leaders. This will be his first State visit to India and his second visit to the country this year.

He had earlier visited India in February 2026 to participate in the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi.

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi and President Parmelin will hold bilateral discussions to review progress in cooperation across a wide range of areas, including trade and investment, science, technology and innovation, mobility, culture and people-to-people contact.

The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global developments, including cooperation in multilateral fora.

During his visit, President Parmelin will also meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will host an official banquet in his honour. External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar will also call on the Swiss President.

The visit assumes particular significance as President Parmelin will participate in the second India-EFTA Prosperity Summit on October 7. The event will mark the first anniversary of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) coming into force.

The MEA highlighted Switzerland's importance as an economic partner, stating that among the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) countries, Switzerland is India's largest trade and investment partner.

The ministry also underlined the longstanding ties between the two countries and the importance of regular high-level exchanges in taking the relationship forward.

"India and Switzerland share longstanding friendly relations. This visit will further strengthen bilateral relations, building upon the regular high-level exchanges and deepen cooperation in new areas of mutual interest," the MEA said.

The visit comes against the backdrop of sustained high-level engagement between India and Switzerland. The last State visit of the President of India to Switzerland took place in 2019, while Prime Minister Modi paid official visits to Switzerland in 2016 and 2018.

--IANS

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